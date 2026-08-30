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NMDC Hyderabad Marathon Draws Over 12,000 Runners, Elite Winners Crowned

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 30, 2026 19:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover the highlights of the 15th NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, featuring over 12,000 runners, elite Ethiopian champions, and inspiring participation from tribal athletes from Bastar.

Key Points

  • The 15th NMDC Hyderabad Marathon attracted over 12,000 participants across full and half marathon distances.
  • Ethiopia's Emane Seifu and Seboka Negusse secured top honours in the Women's and Men's Elite categories, showcasing international talent.
  • A significant highlight was the participation of 184 young tribal runners from Bastar, Chhattisgarh, supported by NMDC.
  • The event also featured 5K and Inclusive Runs on Saturday, engaging 6,500 additional participants, including differently-abled individuals.

More than 12,000 runners took part in the 15th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon on Sunday, with over 8,500 participants running the 21-km half marathon and more than 3,500 taking on the full 42.2-km distance.

Elite Winners And Key Participants

In the Women's Elite category, Ethiopia's Emane Seifu emerged as the champion followed by Ethiopia's Tsega Desta (second), while Kenya's Teresiah Omosa secured third place.

 

In the Men's Elite category, Ethiopia's Seboka Negusse emerged as the champion, followed by Kenya's Felix Kimutai (second), while compatriot Francis Cheruiyot secured third place, a release said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Ramesh, along with NMDC Director (Commercial) Vivek Nishant Nath and Director (Finance) Anurag Kapil, distributed prizes to the first, second and third-place finishers in the full marathon, half marathon and 10-km categories.

NMDC Director (Personnel) Krishna Kumar Thakur said the participation in the full marathon was encouraging.

A special highlight of the marathon was the participation of 184 young tribal runners from Bastar of Chhattisgarh.

Thakur said NMDC had focused on providing the Bastar runners with the support required to participate in the marathon.

On Saturday, 6,500 runners participated in the 5K and Inclusive Runs, including around 300 differently-abled participants and 15 overseas and 30 Indian elite runners, the release added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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