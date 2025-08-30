Nkunku joins AC Milan; Newcastle sign Woltemade

Milan sign Nkunku from Chelsea





IMAGE: Christopher Nkunku, who moved to Chelsea from RB Leipzig in June 2023 on a six-year deal, struggled for consistent game time at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: Jim Dedmon/Reuters

AC Milan have signed forward Christopher Nkunku on a five-year contract from Chelsea, the Italian side announced on Saturday, opening a fresh chapter for the Frenchman following an underwhelming stint in England.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that the transfer fee for the 27-year-old was around 42 million euros ($49.17 million).



Nkunku moved to Chelsea from RB Leipzig in June 2023 on a six-year deal, having shone during his time in Germany. However, the France international struggled for consistent game time at Stamford Bridge. In 62 appearances for Chelsea, he scored 18 goals.



He won the Conference League and Club World Cup with the Premier League side last season.



Nkunku joins Ardon Jashari, Samuele Ricci and Pervis Estupinan as new additions at Milan, who finished eighth in Serie A last season.



Newcastle sign Woltemade in record deal





IMAGE: Nick Woltemade joined Stuttgart last year and scored 17 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions. Photograph: Heiko Becker/Reuters

Newcastle United have signed German forward Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart in a club-record deal, the Premier League club said on Saturday.



Financial details were not revealed but British media reported that the deal was worth 69 million pounds($93.21 million). Woltemade has not been registered in time to make his debut in Newcastle's away game against Leeds United later on Saturday.



The 23-year-old's deal eclipses the 63 million pounds Newcastle paid for Sweden striker Alexander Isak three years ago when he became the club's most expensive player.

Woltemade came through Werder Bremen's academy and became their youngest Bundesliga debutant in 2020 at the age of 17. He joined Stuttgart last year and scored 17 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions.



Capped twice by Germany, the 1.98-metre forward has been called up for the World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Northern Ireland in September.