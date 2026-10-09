Nitin Sinha Upsets Defending Champion In Thrilling Fenesta Open Semifinal

Discover how third seed Nitin Kumar Sinha delivered a stunning upset against defending champion Manish Sureshkumar to secure his spot in the men's singles final of the prestigious 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship.

Key Points Third seed Nitin Kumar Sinha defeated defending champion Manish Sureshkumar in a three-set thriller on Friday.

Sinha will now compete against sixth seed Maan Kesharwani in the men's singles final.

Top seed Vaidehee Chaudhari and second seed Shruti Ahlawat advanced to the women's singles final.

Sinha and Sureshkumar later teamed up to win the men's doubles title.

Om Ramesh Patel and Ribhav Saroha will play in the boys' under-18 singles final.

Third seed Nitin Kumar Sinha stunned defending champion and top seed Manish Sureshkumar in a three-set thriller to reach the men's singles final of the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Friday.

Sinha prevailed 6-7(6-8) 6-3 6-1 after a three-hour battle against his regular doubles partner, recovering from losing the opening set to set up a title clash against sixth seed Maan Kesharwani.

Kesharwani booked his place in the final with a 6-3 7-5 win over unseeded Suraj Prabodh in the other semifinal.

Men's Doubles Title For Sinha And Sureshkumar

Sinha and Sureshkumar later teamed up to win the men's doubles title, beating Rohith Gobinath and Srikar Doni 6-3 6-2.

Women's Singles And Doubles Finals Set

In the women's singles, top seed and two-time former champion Vaidehee Chaudhari will face second seed Shruti Ahlawat in the final after both registered comfortable straight-set wins.

Chaudhari defeated fourth seed Sonal Patil 6-3 6-1, while Ahlawat brushed aside Soha Sadiq 6-0 6-1.

Lakshmi Arunkumar and Samhitha Chamarthi claimed the women's doubles title with a 5-7 6-1 10-5 victory over Aishwarya Jadhav and Aakruti Sonkusare.

Junior Category Results

In the boys' under-18 singles, fourth seed Om Ramesh Patel battled for three hours and 16 minutes to beat 15th seed Yashwin Dahiya 6-7(3-7) 6-1 7-5. Patel will meet 10th seed Ribhav Saroha in the final after the latter defeated Srikar Doni 6-3 6-2.

Top seeds Praneel Sharma and Aditya Mor won the boys' under-18 doubles title with a 6-2 6-1 victory over third seeds Raghav Sarode and Om Ramesh Patel.

Third seeds Sanmitha Harini and Savitha Bhuvaneswaran clinched the girls' under-18 doubles crown, beating fourth seeds Sree Syleswari Velmanikandan and Riddhi Shinde 6-4 7-5.