Nithyashree Mani: UTT Offers Invaluable Experience Against Top-50 Talent

Indian paddler Nithyashree Mani underscores the immense value of competing against high-calibre international opponents in Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7, asserting that it provides crucial experience for domestic players to hone their skills against world-class talent.

IMAGE: Playing for U Mumba TT, Nithyashree Mani is pleased to showcase her game against formidable opponents, Indian and foreign, at the UTT Season 7. Photograph: UTT

Key Points Nithyashree Mani highlights that competing against top-50 international players in UTT Season 7 offers invaluable experience for Indian paddlers.

Mani, representing U Mumba TT, has faced formidable opponents like three-time Olympian Bernadette Szocs, gaining crucial exposure.

She expressed happiness about her 2-1 win against a foreign player, securing two points for her team and showcasing her game.

Mani credits teammate Lillian for easing pressure, allowing her to play more freely in a crucial playoff qualification match.

U Mumba TT has qualified for the semi-finals, likely against Kolkata, with Mani optimistic about their chances to win the season.

Indian paddler Nithyashree Mani said that competing against high-calibre opponents in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 has provided invaluable experience for domestic players facing top-50 international talent. Representing U Mumba TT, Mani has taken on formidable opponents, including reigning UTT MVP and three-time Olympian Bernadette Szocs in the opening tie.

Gaining World-Class Exposure

While results have not always gone her way, the Indian international has consistently battled hard, pushing her opponents in crucial phases and gaining vital exposure against world-class competition. "I am really happy that I got an opportunity to play today, and to compete against a foreign player has made me even happier because I get to showcase my game against world-class athletes. I am delighted that I won 2-1. In the third game, she played extremely well, but I am glad I could secure two points for the team," she said.

Embracing the Challenge

Displaying resilience and determination, Mani has embraced the challenge of taking on some of the world’s top-ranked players in the highly competitive league. "In this season’s UTT, there are many exceptional players in the top 50, and getting to play against them is a great experience for all the Indian players. The environment and the team support are so encouraging, so it is really wonderful that UTT is progressing so well. I am thrilled that we have qualified," she said.

Teamwork and Future Prospects

Speaking of the win that proved crucial for their playoff qualification, she credited her teammate Lillian. "If he had not taken those two games, the pressure would have been on me. I am glad he did that because it allowed me to play much more freely," she said. With U Mumba TT likely to face Kolkata in the semi-finals, Mani remains optimistic about the team's prospects. "Hopefully, we will go on to win," she added.