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Nitesh Kumar, Thulasimathi Murugesan Secure Asian Para Games Medal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 19, 2026 11:29 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian para-badminton stars Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan have guaranteed India a medal at the Asian Para Games by dominating their mixed doubles group and advancing to the semifinals.

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Key Points

  • The Indian mixed doubles pair of Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan secured a medal at the Asian Para Games on Monday.
  • They topped SL3-SU5 Group B with an unbeaten run, entering the semifinals.
  • Nitesh Kumar, a Paris Paralympics champion, also won his men's singles SL3 event.
  • Ruthick Ragupathi added to India's success with a victory in the men's singles SU5 Group C match.
  • The SL3 and SU5 classifications denote specific lower-limb and upper-limb impairments in para-badminton.

The Indian combination of Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan was assured of a medal in the Asian Para Games mixed doubles badminton competition after topping SL3-SU5 Group B with an unbeaten run to enter the semifinals, here on Monday.

India's Strong Performance

The Indian pair got a walkover from China's Yang Jianyuan and Yang Qiuxia in its first match.

 

They then defeated China's Chen Pengfei and Huang Zixuan 21-4, 21-18 in just 23 minutes at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium to finish atop the group standings.

Paris Paralympics champion Nitesh also registered a comfortable victory in the men's singles SL3 event, beating South Korea's Joo Dongjae 21-13, 21-15 in Group A.

Ruthick Ragupathi added to India's winning run with a 21-12, 21-12 victory over Thailand's Somsiri Pricha in the men's singles SU5 Group C match.

In para-badminton, SL3 is for players with significant lower-limb impairment who compete on half a court, while SU5 is for players with upper-limb impairment.

In mixed doubles SL3-SU5 pairs combine athletes from these two classifications.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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