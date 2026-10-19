Nitesh Kumar, Thulasimathi Murugesan Secure Asian Para Games Medal

Indian para-badminton stars Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan have guaranteed India a medal at the Asian Para Games by dominating their mixed doubles group and advancing to the semifinals.

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

Key Points The Indian mixed doubles pair of Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan secured a medal at the Asian Para Games on Monday.

They topped SL3-SU5 Group B with an unbeaten run, entering the semifinals.

Nitesh Kumar, a Paris Paralympics champion, also won his men's singles SL3 event.

Ruthick Ragupathi added to India's success with a victory in the men's singles SU5 Group C match.

The SL3 and SU5 classifications denote specific lower-limb and upper-limb impairments in para-badminton.

The Indian combination of Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan was assured of a medal in the Asian Para Games mixed doubles badminton competition after topping SL3-SU5 Group B with an unbeaten run to enter the semifinals, here on Monday.

India's Strong Performance

The Indian pair got a walkover from China's Yang Jianyuan and Yang Qiuxia in its first match.

They then defeated China's Chen Pengfei and Huang Zixuan 21-4, 21-18 in just 23 minutes at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium to finish atop the group standings.

Paris Paralympics champion Nitesh also registered a comfortable victory in the men's singles SL3 event, beating South Korea's Joo Dongjae 21-13, 21-15 in Group A.

Ruthick Ragupathi added to India's winning run with a 21-12, 21-12 victory over Thailand's Somsiri Pricha in the men's singles SU5 Group C match.

In para-badminton, SL3 is for players with significant lower-limb impairment who compete on half a court, while SU5 is for players with upper-limb impairment.

In mixed doubles SL3-SU5 pairs combine athletes from these two classifications.