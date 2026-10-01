How Nitesh Siwach Wrestled His Way To Asian Games Silver

Discover the inspiring journey of Nitesh Siwach, the Indian Greco-Roman wrestler who overcame a knee injury and a stint as a milkman to clinch a silver medal at the Asian Games.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy Inspire Institute of Sport/X

Key Points Indian Greco-Roman wrestler Nitesh Siwach clinched a silver medal at the Asian Games in the 97kg category.

Siwach's inspiring journey includes working as a milkman for two years after a knee injury before resuming his wrestling career.

He previously won bronze medals at the U23 World Championships (2022) and Asian Championships (2025).

Nitesh Siwach advocates for the inclusion of Greco-Roman wrestling in the Pro Wrestling League.

His diet primarily consists of vegetarian home-made food like paneer, butter, churma, and milk, with occasional chicken.

As a 15-year-old, the Asian Games silver-winning Greco-Roman wrestler Nitesh Siwach was busy helping his father sell milk in Panipat, Haryana.

After two years of hard work, getting up at 5am and returning home at 5pm, Nitesh started training in wrestling with his family's permission.

The toil bore fruits in distant Japan. The 23-year-old Nitesh on Thursday lost to Yuri Nakazato of Japan in the 97kg final to settle for a silver, but the medal still has a lot of sheen to it.

A Wrestler's Early Struggles

"My father is a milkman. When I was 15, I had a knee operation. I started working as a milkman with my father. I used to sell milk every day," Nitesh said after his final bout.

"I was alone at home, so my father told me 'why are you alone at home? Come with me (to sell milk)'. I used to go to Panipat with my father," said Nitesh, hailing from Jagsi village in Haryana's Panipat district.

From 2017 to 2019 he worked as a milkman. It was a tough 12-hour job and he left it after two years, and sought permission from the family to restart a career in wrestling, which came to a temporary halt with the knee operation.

Return To The Mat

"My village is 40 km from Panipat. I used to wake up at 5 a.m. and come back home at 5 p.m. I sold milk for two years. I didn't have a day off, so I thought of requesting my family. I asked for six months, and then I started wrestling again," he said.

He then started training at Pratap School in Kharkhoda.

"My teachers Om Prakash Dahiya and Sandeep gave me a lot of attention. They motivated me to become a world champion one day. I haven't become a world champion yet, but I feel that I will become a world champion one day."

Medals And Aspirations

In 2022, Nitesh won a bronze medal at the U23 World Championships. In 2025, he bagged a bronze in Asian Championships before upgrading to silver this year.

Asked if he ever thought of going to a 'Dangal' when he started Greco-Roman wrestling, he said, "After the knee operation, I started playing in Greco-Roman. After the injury, I never thought of going to 'Dangal'. I started playing Greco-Roman on the mat."

Future Of Greco-Roman Wrestling

He hoped that Greco-Roman would be included in the Pro Wrestling League.

"I will request the Pro Wrestling League organisers to include Greco-Roman."

Asked about his daily diet, he said, "I would like to eat churma (a sweet dish) at home. I mostly eat vegetarian food. I eat home-made paneer, butter, churma and drink milk. I also eat chicken sometimes," he added.