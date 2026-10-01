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Indian Wrestler Nitesh Reaches Asian Games Greco-Roman Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 01, 2026 09:33 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian Greco-Roman wrestler Nitesh has made history by reaching the men's 97kg final at the Asian Games, positioning himself to win the nation's first-ever gold medal in this prestigious wrestling category.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points

  • Greco-Roman wrestler Nitesh has advanced to the men's 97kg final at the Asian Games.
  • He is now one win away from securing India's first-ever Greco-Roman gold medal in Asian Games history.
  • Nitesh achieved a dominant technical-superiority victory in the semifinals against Mongolia's Gankhuyang Ganbaatar.
  • India has previously won only four Greco-Roman bronze medals at the Asian Games.
  • Nitesh secured his final spot after defeating Turkmenistan's Amanberdi Agamammedov 7-1 in the quarterfinals.

Greco-Roman wrestler Nitesh moved within one win of creating history for India as he stormed into the men's 97kg final with a commanding technical-superiority victory over Mongolia's Gankhuyang Ganbaatar at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Historic Opportunity For India

No Indian has ever won a Greco-Roman gold medal at the Asian Games, and Nitesh now has a chance to end that wait after producing another dominant performance in the semifinals.

 

India have won only four Greco Roman bronze medals in Asian Games history.

Nitesh raced to a 9-0 lead in the opening period, effecting two four-point throws from the ground position to bring the contest to an emphatic end by technical superiority.

Making full use of the draw, Nitesh had entered directly into the quarterfinals, where he defeated Turkmenistan's Amanberdi Agamammedov 7-1.

He will now fight for the gold medal and a place in the Asian Games record books.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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