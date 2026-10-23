Nitesh, Naveen Clinch Gold At Asian Para Games Badminton

Indian para-badminton stars Nitesh Kumar and Naveen Sivakumar have clinched prestigious gold medals in men's singles at the Asian Para Games, showcasing India's growing prowess in the sport.

Key Points Nitesh Kumar secured a gold medal in men's singles SL3 para badminton at the Asian Para Games on Friday.

Naveen Sivakumar also clinched gold in the men's singles SL4 category, defeating Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan.

Pramod Bhagat, a two-time gold medallist, settled for silver after losing to Nitesh Kumar in the SL3 final.

India's Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan and Thulasimathi Murugesan each earned silver medals in their respective women's singles finals.

Thulasimathi Murugesan remains in contention for two more gold medals in mixed doubles and women's doubles events.

India's Nitesh Kumar and Naveen Sivakumar clinched gold medals in men's singles SL3 and SL4 respectively in the badminton competition at the Asian Para Games here on Friday.

Nitesh produced a clinical performance to beat compatriot Pramod Bhagat 21-18, 21-16 in a clash between two Paralympic gold medallists.

Nitesh Kumar's Golden Victory

"Very happy to win the Asian Games gold medal. Last time I was close, I was leading 19-16 in the third set, and then I lost. So this time, winning it and again winning in two sets against Pramod is, of course, very special, and I think it's one of the rarest of the rare things to see," said Nitesh, the Paris Paralympic gold medallist.

Naveen then showcased his prowess to beat Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan 21-9, 21-17 in 36 minutes to claim the top prize.

Bhagat, who had won gold in the 2018 and 2022 editions, had to settle for silver.

Other Indian Medal Winners

"It doesn't feel that good because I had won two consecutive gold medals at the Asian Games, and I was trying to win a third gold here. I had everything, but today some of my strokes went wrong and my judgment was slightly off, which is why I am contenting myself with just a silver," said the Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist.

India's Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan also signed off with silver after losing 12-21, 13-21 to China's Li Fengmei in the women's singles SH6 final.

Earlier, the 24-year-old Thulasimathi Murugesan, a silver medallist at the Paris Paralympics, lost 18-21, 11-21 to China's Yang Qiuxia in the women's singles SU5 final at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium.

Murugesan, however, remains in contention for two gold medals. She will partner Nitesh in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 final against Indonesia's Leani Ratri Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani. Later, she will team up with Manasi Girishchandra Joshi to take on China's Yang Qiuxia and Xiao Zuxian in the women's doubles SL3-SU5 final.

Understanding Para Badminton Categories

In para badminton, SL3 is for players with significant lower-limb impairments who compete on a half court, while SL4 is for athletes with lower-limb impairments who have better walking and running balance. SU5 is for players with upper-limb impairments, while SH6 is for athletes with short stature.