National Wrestling Trials: Nishu Sets Up Clash With Antim Panghal

Talented wrestler Nishu has earned a crucial final trial against Asian Games-bound Antim Panghal for India's 53kg spot at the upcoming Senior World Wrestling Championships, following her victory at the national selection trials.

Photograph: Antim Panghal/X

Key Points Nishu won the 53kg category trials, earning a final showdown against Antim Panghal for a Senior World Wrestling Championships spot.

The winner of the Nishu vs. Antim bout will represent India in the 53kg category at the World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Two-time U20 World Champion Kajal secured the top spot in the 76kg category, highlighting her continued strong performance.

Other winners include Simran (57kg), Neelam (50kg), Tapsya (62kg), and Srishti (68kg) across various weight divisions.

WFI President Sanjay Singh praised the quality and intensity of the bouts, noting the considerable depth of talent in Indian wrestling.

Talented wrestler Nishu set up a final showdown with Asian Games-bound Antim Panghal after emerging victorious in the 53kg category at the national selection trials for the Senior World Wrestling Championships here on Monday. Nishu prevailed in a fiercely contested field, beating Thishka at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Crucial Bout For World Championship Berth

The final trial between Nishu and Antim will determine India's representative in the 53kg category at the Senior World Championships to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from October 24-November 1. Under the WFI's selection policy, Monday's trial winners have earned the right to challenge the Asian Games-bound wrestlers in a final trial for the Senior World Championships berths. The final trial will be held at a later date. The trials in four non-Olympic weight classes will also be held later.

Other Key Victories At National Trials

Two-time U20 World Champion Kajal continued her impressive run, finishing on top in the 76kg category after defeating Siksha in the final. Simran produced a composed performance to claim the 57kg title, edging out Swati Shinde, while Neelam prevailed over Ankush in the 50kg final to secure the top spot. In the other categories, Tapsya won the 62kg division, defeating Anjali, while Srishti emerged victorious in the 68kg category after beating Bipasha.

"The quality and intensity of the bouts today were encouraging. The wrestlers fought with tremendous determination and showed that there is considerable depth across the weight categories," WFI President Sanjay Singh said in a release. "I congratulate all the winners and look forward to seeing them compete for India on the international stage."

WFI Women's Selection Trials Results