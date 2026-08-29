Indian Junior Badminton Stars Advance To Grand Prix Finals

Discover how Nishchal Chand and Gatha Suryawanshi secured their spots in the finals of the Indian Junior International badminton Grand Prix, showcasing emerging talent in Indian badminton.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI/X

Key Points Nishchal Chand, 16th seed, reached the men's singles final of the Indian Junior International badminton Grand Prix.

Chand upset second seed Jagsher Singh Khangurra in a thrilling three-game match.

Chand is set to face top seed Dev Ruparelia in the men's final.

Gatha Suryawanshi advanced to the women's singles final after defeating Thailand's Pattanun Thiannaparpornchok.

Suryawanshi will compete against second seed Ishita Negi in the women's final.

Nishchal Chand defeated the second seeded Jagsher Singh Khangurra to enter the men's singles final of the Indian Junior International badminton Grand Prix here on Saturday. Chand, seeded 16th in the tournament, defeated Khangurra 18-21, 21-18, 21-16.

Key Victories In Men's Singles

Chand will face the top seeded Dev Ruparelia, who was given a fight by seventh seeded Pranav Manjunath before winning 15-21, 21-17, 21-13.

In women's singles, India's Gatha Suryawanshi ended the challenge of Thailand's Pattanun Thiannaparpornchok 15-21, 21-15, 21-18 to enter the final. Suryawanshi will take on second seed Ishita Negi, who recorded a 21-14, 22-20 win over Rishika Nandi in the other semifinal.