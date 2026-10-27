Nishad Kumar's Mental Game For LA 2028 Dual Medal Bid

Indian para-athlete Nishad Kumar, a two-time Paralympic silver medallist, is meticulously preparing for the Los Angeles Paralympics in 2028, aiming for an unprecedented dual medal win in both high jump and long jump through enhanced mental and physical strategies.

IMAGE: Nishad

Key Points Nishad Kumar, a two-time Paralympic silver medallist, aims to win medals in both high jump and long jump at the Los Angeles Paralympics in 2028.

He recently won two gold medals at the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in both T47 long jump and high jump.

Nishad is now focusing on mental preparation, including meditation and visualisation, after a challenging experience at the Paris Paralympics where fixation on a specific mark affected his performance.

His transition to long jump has been successful, with a personal best of 7.22m, and he is refining techniques under coach Jeremy Fischer.

Managing workload and recovery will be crucial for competing in both demanding events at LA 2028.

When Nishad Kumar stepped onto the high jump runway at the Paris Paralympics, he had a specific performance mark fixed in his mind. But despite feeling physically prepared, the Indian para-athlete struggled to translate his confidence into the desired result, with his thoughts racing ahead instead of remaining focused on the jump in front of him.

The experience proved a lesson in managing expectations for the two-time Paralympic silver medallist, who is now banking on meditation, visualisation and a process-oriented approach to realise his ambitious dream of winning medals in both high jump and long jump at the Los Angeles Paralympics in 2028.

Ambitious Goals And Recent Triumphs

The 27-year-old from Himachal Pradesh's Una district recently demonstrated the potential of that ambition by winning two gold medals at the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. He won the men's T47 long jump with a best effort of 7.11 metres before defending his high jump title with a Games-record clearance of 2.04m.

"There is no such word as 'impossible' in my dictionary. If I do something, I want to do it well. I don't believe in setting limits for myself. If we are going to do something, we want to take it to the next level and make it extraordinary," Nishad told PTI.

For an athlete whose speciality is the high jump, the long jump gold marked an important milestone in his transition to a second discipline. His personal best of 7.22m in the long jump, recorded at the Oman Athletics Grand Prix in Muscat, has further strengthened his belief that he can become a serious contender in both events.

Nishad's high jump credentials are already formidable. He won silver medals at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympics, clearing 2.06m in Tokyo and 2.04m in Paris. His personal best stands at 2.14m, an Asian record he set at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi.

Mental Preparation For Peak Performance

But as he looks towards LA 2028, Nishad believes that improving his mental preparation will be just as important as refining his technique and building physical endurance.

He said he regularly meditated during training, reflecting on what he had accomplished during the day and what needed to be done the next day. The exercise helped him remain focused on incremental progress rather than becoming overwhelmed by the final target.

"Every day, I used to meditate and reflect on what I had done that day and what I needed to do the next day. That was important for me," he said.

The need for a mental reset became apparent during the Paris Paralympics, where Nishad felt that his fixation on a particular performance mark affected his ability to respond to the competition as it unfolded.

"In Paris, I had fixed a number in my mind that I would achieve. But somewhere, that did not happen. After my second or fourth jump, I was not getting the response from within that I expected. I was feeling the anger, but I could not bring it out," he said.

"My mind was processing things two steps ahead instead of focusing on what was happening in the present. There was a mismatch somewhere in Paris."

Nishad does not intend to lower his ambitions. Instead, he wants to change the way he approaches them, concentrating on the immediate task rather than allowing a predetermined number to dictate his expectations.

With two years left before the Los Angeles Games, he plans to work on the psychological aspects of his preparation alongside his physical and technical training.

"I have two years left, and I want to change certain things related to psychology and other aspects of my preparation to improve my performance. We will change some things, add some things and then deliver," he said.

Mastering Dual Disciplines

Visualisation has also become part of his effort to prepare for the pressures of major competitions. By mentally rehearsing his performance and imagining the atmosphere of a big event, Nishad hopes to remain composed when the stakes are highest.

The challenge is particularly significant because high jump and long jump demand different techniques and place different physical demands on an athlete.

Nishad's transition to the long jump gathered momentum during his training stint in California with American coach Jeremy Fischer. He worked on generating speed on the runway, refining his take-off and learning to execute the landing technique required for the event.

"The speed, run-up and technique are completely different in the long jump. We started by learning small skills - how to run on the runway, how to take off at the right point and how to land properly," he said.

"In the high jump, you land on your back on the mat, whereas in the long jump, you land with your heels first and bring your body forward. The landing techniques are different, and there are injury risks as well."

He said being an established high jumper did not mean he could afford to overlook the basics while learning a new discipline.

"Sometimes, we make the mistake of ignoring the small things because we are already performing at a high level. I did not want to think that I am an established athlete and therefore do not need to learn these basics. Those small points are very important for high performance," he said.

Managing his workload and recovery will also be crucial if he is to compete in both events at LA 2028. At the Asian Para Games, the possibility of having to complete all six attempts in one event and return for another competition within 24 hours made energy conservation particularly important.