Nishad Kumar Clinches Second Gold At Asian Para Games

Indian para-athlete Nishad Kumar has made history at the Asian Para Games by clinching his second gold medal, setting a new Games record in the men's high jump T47 event.

Photograph: Eng Chin An/Reuters

Key Points Nishad Kumar won his second gold medal at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday in the men's high jump T47 event.

He set a new Games record by clearing 2.04m in the high jump competition.

This achievement makes him the third Indian to secure two gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Para Games, following his long jump T47 gold on Monday.

The T47 classification is for athletes with upper limb impairments, a category Nishad falls into due to a childhood accident.

Nishad Kumar on Tuesday became the third Indian to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Para Games as he clinched the top spot in men's high jump T47 event with a Games record here.

Nishad Kumar's Historic Achievement

He had won a gold in the long jump T47 event on Monday.

In Tuesday's competition, Nishad sailed over 2.04m to win the gold and set a new Games record.

Ankur Dhama (men's 5000m T11 and 1500m T11) and armless archer Sheetal Devi (women's individual compound open and mixed team compound open) had won two gold medals each in the previous edition in Hangzhou, China.

T47 classification is for athletes with upper limb impairments.

Nishad's right arm was severed by a grass-cutting machine at his family farm in Himachal Pradesh's Amb when he was merely six.