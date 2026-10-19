Asian Para Games: Nishad Kumar Leaps To Gold In Long Jump

Nishad Kumar clinched India's first gold medal in para-athletics at the Asian Para Games, dominating the men's long jump T47 event with an impressive 7.11m performance.

IMAGE: Nishad Kumar won the gold medal in the men's long jump T47 event with a best effort of 7.11m at the Asian Para Games on Monday. Photograph: Paralympic Committee of India

Key Points Nishad Kumar won India's first para-athletics gold at the ongoing Asian Para Games on Monday.

He secured the gold in the men's long jump T47 event with a best effort of 7.11m.

This victory marks his first competitive outing in long jump, despite being a two-time Paralympic silver-medallist in high jump.

Kumar will also compete in his pet event, high jump T47, in the ongoing Games.

Nishad Kumar claimed India's first para-athletics gold at the ongoing Asian Para Games as he topped the men's long jump T47 event with a dominating performance in Nagoya on Monday.

The 27-year-old, who had won a gold in the high jump T47 event in the previous Asian Para Games in China, produced an effort of 7.11m in both his third and fifth attempts to win the gold on the opening day of para-athletics competition.

Remarkably, it was his first competitive outing in long jump.

Nishad's Dominant Performance

The two-time Paralympic silver-medallist will also compete in his pet event, high jump T47, in the ongoing Games.

Omadbek Khasanov of Uzbekistan and Mohammadu Safran of Sri Lanka took the silver and bronze with efforts of 6.99m and 6.55m respectively.

T47 classification is for athletes with upper limb impairments.

Nishad's right arm was severed by a grass-cutting machine at his family farm in Himachal Pradesh's Amb when he was merely six.