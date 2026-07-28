Indian Weightlifter Nirupama Devi Fails To Register Total At Commonwealth Games

Indian weightlifter Nirupama Devi faced a challenging debut at the Commonwealth Games, failing to register a total in the women's 63kg category despite the overall success of the Indian contingent in weightlifting.

Key Points Debutante Nirupama Devi failed to register a total in the women's 63kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games.

She managed only one successful lift (93kg snatch) out of six attempts during her performance.

Nirupama struggled with her clean and jerk attempts, failing all three at 123kg.

Despite her individual setback, the Indian weightlifting team has secured six medals at the Games.

Canada's Maude Charron won gold with a Games record, while England and Nauru took silver and bronze.

Debutant Nirupama Devi endured a forgettable Commonwealth Games campaign, managing just one successful lift from six attempts as she failed to register a total in the women's 63kg weightlifting competition here on Tuesday. The 25-year-old looked out of rhythm throughout the evening, completing only a 93kg snatch in an error-strewn performance.

After a successful 93kg lift, which came in her second attempt, Nirupama could not improve her mark, failing in her next two attempts at the same weight and then 95kg to finish fifth after the snatch phase.

Nirupama's Clean And Jerk Struggles

Needing a strong clean and jerk to climb into medal contention, she opted for an ambitious opening attempt of 123kg. She cleaned the weight but failed to generate enough drive to lock the barbell overhead. Her personal best is 126kg. Backed by loud cheers from her Indian teammates, Nirupama returned for a second attempt at the same weight. Once again, she managed to clean it but lost control while attempting the jerk, with the bar crashing behind her. Under immense pressure to stay in the competition and keep her bronze hopes alive, Nirupama made one final attempt at 123kg. But the outcome remained unchanged as she failed to complete the lift, leaving her without a total.

Despite Nirupama's disappointing outing, Indian weightlifters have enjoyed a productive campaign, collecting six medals so far -- one gold, four silver and one bronze. Tokyo Olympic champion and Paris Games silver medallist Canada's Maude Charron clinched the gold with a Games record effort of 232kg (102kg+130kg). England's Sarah Davies Smale and Nauru's Femily-Crystie Notte won the silver and bronze respectively.