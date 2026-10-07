Top Athletes Eye Records And Comebacks At National Open Athletics

India's top athletes, including national record holders and Asian Games medallists, are set to compete at the 65th National Open Athletics Championships in New Delhi, promising thrilling performances and potential new records.

Photograph: Francois-Xavier Marit/Reuters

Key Points The 65th National Open Athletics Championships commences on Thursday in New Delhi.

Hammer thrower Nirbhay Choudhary aims to improve his national record of 71.02m, set last month.

Sprinter Manikanta Hoblidhar, returning from an April injury, seeks a gold medal in the 100m dash.

Race walkers Servin Sebastian, Paramjeet Singh Bisht, and Suraj Panwar are focused on achieving good times in the 21km half marathon race walk.

Long-distance runner Abhishek Pal will compete in the 5000m and 10000m after a NADA panel allowed his participation despite an alleged anti-doping violation notice.

Hammer thrower Nirbhay Choudhary will look to build on his national record, while sprinter Manikanta Hoblidhar will aim to make a strong return from injury as the 65th National Open Athletics Championships begins here on Thursday.

Choudhary said his training went as expected after he set a national record at the Indian Athletics Final Series here in September.

"The goal at the National Open Athletics will be to improve my personal best," said the Delhi-based thrower, who set a national record of 71.02m last month.

"I'm physically and mentally stronger than before," he said ahead of the hammer throw final on Thursday.

Sprinters And Race Walkers In Focus

Former national record holder in the men's 100m, Hoblidhar sustained an injury earlier this year in April. In the last six months, he has competed in one state-level meet and clocked 10.46 seconds in the 100m dash. He will be aiming to win a gold medal.

"The National meet in Delhi will be a good opportunity for me to compete with the top sprinters and evaluate myself," the Services sprinter said.

Hoblidhar had won the gold medal with a time of 10.19 seconds, a personal best, at the 2025 edition of the National Open Athletics Championships.

Race walker Servin Sebastian is also focused on achieving good results at the season's-ending four-day national domestic competition.

"The aim will be to post a good time here in Delhi," the Services race walker said.

The country's top race walkers, including Servin, missed the Asian Games 2026 as they were unable to achieve the qualification criteria set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The men's 21km half marathon race walk will be competitive here in Delhi. Olympians Paramjeet Singh Bisht and Suraj Panwar are two prominent athletes in the field.

Bisht is also looking ahead to showcase his potential at the season-ending domestic competition.

"Preparation has gone well. The aim is to clock a personal best over the 21km half marathon race walk," Bisht said.

Other Key Competitors

Long-distance runner Abhishek Pal has also entered the 5000m and 10000m as a NADA panel allowed him to continue taking part in competitions.

Pal was not handed a provisional suspension by NADA despite being served a notice for an alleged anti-doping violation, though he was dropped from the Asian Games team by the Athletics Federation of India.

Several Asian Games medallists, including MR Poovamma, Kiran Pahal, Manu TS and Sarvesh Anil Kushare, have also confirmed their entries.

Competitors will contest for medals in seven track and field events on the opening day. All finals are scheduled after the session.