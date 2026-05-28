India's Nipam Secures Bronze In Asian U20 Athletics Debut

Indian athlete Nipam made a stellar international debut, clinching a bronze medal in the 100m at the U20 Asian Athletics Championships, highlighting India's growing talent in athletics.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nipam wins bronze in the 100m at the U20 Asian Athletics Championships in her international debut.

Nipam, the national U20 record holder, clocked 11.62 seconds to secure the bronze medal.

Vikas Kumar finished fourth in the men's 3,000m race, achieving a personal best.

Neeru Pathak and Tahura Khatun qualified for the final in the women's 400m.

Rahul Jakhar showed promise in the decathlon on Day 1 of the competition.

Nipam capped a memorable international debut to clinch the 100m bronze medal on the opening day of the U20 Asian Athletics Championships here on Thursday.

The 18-year-old national record holder in the U20 women's 100m was slow off the blocks but regained lost ground to win the bronze medal with a timing of 11.62 seconds.

Nipam's Performance and National Record

The sprinter from Uttar Pradesh has a personal best (also national U-20 record) of 11.53 seconds, clocked during a domestic meet in April.

"I'm excited to have won a bronze medal for the team," a jubilant Nipam said.

Nipam is also a member of the national 4x100m relay team and was confident of winning another medal in the four-day continental meet.

Other Medal Contenders

Qatar's 16-year-old Dana Noor Salem had a good start and eventually won the gold medal with a time of 11.47 seconds. China's Xinxuan Chen, 16, took home the silver with a time of 11.54 seconds.

India's Vikas Kumar missed out on a medal as he finished fourth in the men's 3,000m race.

He clocked 8:24.88, a personal best.

Qualifying Heats and Semifinals

In the women's 400m heats, India's Neeru Pathak was a comfortable winner with a time of 54.42 seconds.

Tahura Khatun finished second in her heat with a time of 55.06 seconds.

Both athletes have qualified for the final.

However, it wasn't Mohammed Ashfaq's day.

The athlete from Kerala finished fifth in the men's 400m semis with a time of 47.06 seconds and did not progress to the final.

Hammer Throw and Decathlon Updates

In the men's hammer throw, India's Ashuvendra Pratap Singh (64.34m) and Aman (63.40m) finished seventh and eighth respectively.

India have a bright chance of winning a medal in the decathlon.

Rahul Jakhar was impressive on Day-one of the gruelling ten-event competition spread over two days.

In the 100m, Rahul Jakhar clocked 10.70 seconds to earn 929 points before collecting 760 points with a leap of 6.77m in the long jump. He then registered a best throw of 13.04m in the shot put to earn 670 points, followed by a 1.93m effort in the high jump that added 740 points to his tally.

In the last event of the day, the 400m, he clocked 50.25 seconds to secure another 803 points.

The four-day 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships will conclude on Sunday.