Indian Boxers Shine At Asian Championships, Secure Multiple Finals Berths

Indian boxers demonstrated exceptional skill and dominance at the Asian Boxing Championships, securing numerous final berths and bronze medals across both U-19 and U-23 categories.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points India secured nine final berths in the U-19 men's and women's categories at the Asian Boxing Championships.

All eight Indian women boxers in the U-19 category successfully advanced to the finals.

Two Indian men, Aditya (55kg) and Shubham Rajput (90kg), reached the U-19 finals.

Six Indian boxers earned bronze medals after their semifinal finishes in the U-19 category.

Eight Indian boxers from the U-23 categories had also previously qualified for their finals, adding to the nation's strong medal prospects.

India continued its dominant run at the Asian Boxing Championships on Monday with nine boxers advancing to the finals across U-19 men's and women's categories, while six boxers secured bronze medals following the semifinal bouts here. All eight Indian women boxers delivered outstanding performances to reach the finals.

U-19 Women's Category Sees All Indian Boxers Advance

Chahat (60kg) secured a commanding 5:0 win over Pei-Chun Tsai (TPE), while Anshika (75kg) registered an RSC win in the first round against An-Chi Tseng (TPE). Megha Sheokand (80kg) advanced after her opponent from Vietnam was unable to continue (abandoned bout), and Prachi Tokas (+81kg) sealed her place in the final with an RSC victory in the first round against Shu-Shian Wang (TPE). Along with earlier winners, India confirmed all eight finalists in the U-19 women's category.

Indian Men's U-19 Boxers Secure Final Spots

In the U-19 Men's category, two Indian boxers progressed to the finals. Aditya (55kg) delivered a strong performance, defeating Korea's Hyeonmin Lee via RSC in the second round, while Shubham Rajput (90kg) secured a hard-fought 3:2 victory over Kyrgyzstan's Aitbek Berdimuratov. Six boxers signed off with bronze medals after losing the semifinals.

U-23 Categories Also See Strong Indian Performance

On Sunday, eight Indian boxers had advanced to the finals across men's and women's U-23 categories. In the U-23 women's category, five Indian boxers moved to the finals. Nisha (54kg) defeated Hyeju Lee of Korea, while Nikita Chand (60kg) registered a win against Sarii Kokufu of Japan. Kajal (65kg) sailed past Gulzina Melsvek of Kyrgyzstan on Sunday. In all the bouts, referees had to stop the contest due to the Indians' overwhelming domination. In the higher weight categories, Muskan (75kg) won 5:0 against Toirova Oysha of Uzbekistan while Priyanka (+80kg) recorded an emphatic 5:0 win over Panar Seiitkhankyzy Kazakhstan.

U-23 Men's Boxers And Bronze Medalists

In the U-23 men's category, three Indian boxers advanced to the finals. Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) delivered a commanding 5:0 win over his Philippines opponent, while Ganga (55kg) edged past Japan with a 3:2 split decision. Vanshaj (65kg) also impressed with a 4:1 victory over a Kyrgyzstan opponent to secure his place in the final. India also added seven bronze medals from semifinal finishes. In the U-23 women's category, bronze medals were secured by Tanu (51kg), Prachi (57kg), Shivani (70kg), and Naina (80kg). In the U-23 men's category, bronze medals were won by Hitesh (70kg), Neeraj (75kg), and Ishan Kataria (+90kg).