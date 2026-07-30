How Indian Wrestlers Secured Three Medals At U17 Worlds

Indian wrestling talent shone brightly at the U17 World Championships in Baku, with Nikita Sehrawat securing a silver medal and Kamna Babal and Garima each clinching bronze, marking a significant achievement for the nation's young grapplers.

Key Points Nikita Sehrawat secured a silver medal in the 57kg category at the U17 World Championships.

Kamna Babal earned a bronze medal in the 49kg division after a strong comeback.

Garima clinched a bronze medal in the 73kg category with a dominant performance.

India's women wrestlers collectively won one silver and two bronze medals at the event.

The championships saw strong performances from young Indian grapplers on the global stage.

Indian wrestler Nikita Sehrawat settled for a silver medal while Kamna Babal and Garima bagged bronze medals in the women's event at the U17 World Championships here on Thursday.

India's Young Grapplers Excel

Leading the charge in the 57kg division, Nikita put together a brilliant campaign to reach the championship final. Facing a formidable opponent in reigning U17 World silver medalist Epenesa Elison of the USA, Nikita fought valiantly but ultimately suffered a 0-6 defeat.

In the 49kg category, following a semifinal setback against Japan's Saika Uchida, Kamna bounced back in the third-place play-off against Russia's Irina Tsydeeva. In a tense and closely fought bout, the Indian grappler edged passed her opponent with a 3-2 victory to secure her spot on the podium.

Adding to the nation's tally, Garima delivered a dominant performance in the 73kg bronze medal match. After a narrow 5-7 loss to USA's Kaili Manuel in the semifinals, the former U15 Asian Champion regrouped effectively to outclass Spain's Paula Benaixa Perez by technical superiority.