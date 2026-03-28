Chhattisgarh's Nikita Wins Gold in Weightlifting at Khelo India Tribal Games

Weightlifter Nikita secured a gold medal for Chhattisgarh, while Odisha's female swimmers dominated the pool at the Khelo India Tribal Games, showcasing exceptional athletic talent.

IMAGE: All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Key Points Nikita wins gold in women's 77kg weightlifting, securing Chhattisgarh's first gold at the Khelo India Tribal Games.

Odisha's women swimmers dominate, clinching all three gold medals in 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke, and 4x100 medley relay.

Arunachal Pradesh makes significant gains in the medal tally with two weightlifting gold medals.

Karnataka leads the medal tally, followed by Odisha, showcasing strong performances across various sports.

Assam's Krow siblings win gold and bronze in swimming, contributing to Assam's overall medal count.

Weightlifter Nikita ended hosts Chhattisgarh's wait for a gold medal while Odisha's women swimmers clinched all the three yellow metals on offer on the fourth day of the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 here on Saturday.

Nikita dominated the women's 77kg weightlifting event to comfortably win the gold medal in the last event of the day while Odisha won gold through Ritika Minz (100m freestyle), Anjali Munda (50m Backstroke) and 4x100 medley relay team. Anjali finished with five golds, four of them in individual races.

Arunachal Pradesh were the other major movers in the medals table as they won both the men's weightlifting gold medals to close in on the third spot, which is currently held by Assam with four gold, seven silver and three bronze medals.

Karnataka continue to top the medals tally with 15 gold six silver and three bronze while Odisha are second with seven gold, three silver and 10 bronze medals. Hosts Chhattisgarh are seventh with eight medals (one gold, four silver and three bronze).

Having won four silver and three bronze medals from the swimming pool, Chhattisgarh sports fan were waiting for a gold from their athletes and Nikita fulfilled their wish with a dominating performance in women's 77kg category at the open ground in Pt Ravishankar University here.

The 20-year-old Nikita lifted a total of 160kg (70kg in Snatch and 90kg in Clean & Jerk), lifting 34kgs more than second-placed Srimati Jani of Odisha. Joyshree Patir of Assam took home the bronze medal with a total of 118kg.

"I was training for the whole year preparing for these games and I was confident of winning this gold medal once I came to the weightlifting arena for weigh in," Nikita told SAI Media.

Weightlifting Highlights

Dimpi Sonowal led an Assam 1-2 in women's 69kg with a total of 155kg with Pallavi Payeng taking the silver with a total of 131kg. Ruba Tadu (men's 88kg) and Lalu Taku (Men's 94kg) enhanced Arunachal Pradesh's chances of breaking into the top three as they clinched the gold medals with relative ease.

Tadu lifted a total of 274kg for gold while Taku aggregated a total of 250kg in the 94kg category.

Swimming Results

In the swimming competition, Assam's Krow siblings Nibir Krow and Violina Krow won a gold and bronze medal, respectively, on the last day of competition at the international pool here. Nibir clinched the top spot in 50m Backstroke with a time of 31.31seconds, pushing Karnataka's Dhoneesh N (31.39s) to second spot.

Earlier, Violina won the bronze medal in 100m freestyle with a time of 1:16.62s with Odisha taking home the gold and silver through Ritika Minz (1:12.93s) and Krushna Priya Nayak (1:15.77s).

Karnataka signed off the swimming competition with 15 gold, five silver and three bronze medals. Karnataka's Manikanta L topped the chart with eight golds and one silver while Dhoneesh M finished with five golds and one silver medal.

In the women's section Karnataka's Meghanjali bagged four golds and two bronze medals.