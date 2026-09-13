Mental Fortitude Propels Nikhil Singh To Ladakh Marathon Victory

Indian elite runner Nikhil Singh, training in Mumbai, defied expectations to win the challenging high-altitude Ladakh Marathon in his maiden attempt, showcasing remarkable mental fortitude and strategic prowess.

Key Points Nikhil Singh, an Indian elite runner, won the Ladakh Marathon in his debut appearance, completing the race in 2 hours, 44 minutes, and 40 seconds.

He attributed his unexpected triumph to mental strength, consistent training, and a strategic approach, despite the challenging high-altitude conditions.

Singh, who trains in Mumbai, faced initial difficulties like headaches and dizziness due to the altitude during his 9-10 day acclimatisation period.

Nikhil Singh surprised one and all by winning the high altitude Ladakh Marathon ahead of a few local long distance runners on Sunday, and he attributed his triumph to his mental power, consistency and right strategy.

Nikhil won the gruelling race in 2 hours, 44 minutes and 40 seconds.

"I didn't walk at all. I didn't want to slow down. The last climb was a bit tough, still I didn't walk. My mental strength and right strategy paid off. I was confident that I would be in the top 3. As the race went on, my confidence grew that I could do it," Nikhil told PTI after his win in Leh on Sunday.

Conquering High Altitude Challenges

He pointed out that this was his maiden appearance in Ladakh Marathon and is absolutely thrilled to win it.

"I have come to Ladakh for the first time, and this is my first experience running in Ladakh. My training is in Mumbai. This is my second run in high altitude. Before this, I had done Spiti, but Ladakh killed it," he observed.

He noted that being an elite runner, it was not really impossible for him to achieve the feat.

"I am an Indian elite runner. Otherwise, my best is 2 hours 22 minutes. Actually, my event is 42 km. I had the preparation, but I had no experience of high altitude. I came here around 9-10 days ago.

"I did one hour of speed work. I tried to concentrate on this. In the first 5-6 days, I had headache. I couldn't sleep at night. I felt dizzy," he recalled.

Strategy and Future Aspirations

Explaining his spectacular performance, Nikhil said he had no idea about the route, so he was mostly following other marathoners.

"I was just following the route. I had no idea about the route. When I came to the flat route, it was my strong point. I pushed the lead of the race," he added.

He promised that he will come here again and defend his title with a better timing.

"I will come here next year as per my preparation. There is no competition nearby, so I will try to come here. I have recently won a Maharashtra State medal in 10 km. Before that, I ran in Tata Mumbai in Indian Elite.

"I also ran in Vedanta last year. Let's see next time I haven't thought about running ultra marathon. My target is 42 km."

He, however, pointed out that for him to reach next level would mean getting some financial support.

"I am trying to reach the next level. But there is no financial support. I am trying to get support from somewhere. Otherwise, I am wasting my time," he signed off with a high resolve.