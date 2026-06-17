Indian Boxers Advance In World Cup Stage 2

Indian boxers Nikhil, Deepak, and Saneh have demonstrated their prowess by advancing to the next round of the Boxing World Cup Stage 2 in Guiyang, China, securing crucial victories for the nation.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Indian boxers Nikhil (55kg), Deepak (70kg), and Saneh (65kg) secured impressive victories at the Boxing World Cup Stage 2.

Nikhil and Deepak won their bouts with dominant 5-0 unanimous decisions, showcasing strong performances.

Saneh advanced after a hard-fought 4-1 win against South Korea's Seon Sujin in the women's 65kg category.

Two Indian boxers, Malsawmtluanga and Mahi Lama, were eliminated in their preliminary contests.

Upcoming matches include Minakshi (51kg) and Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) competing on Day 4.

Indian boxers Nikhil, Deepak and Saneh advanced to the next round after emerging victorious in their respective weight categories on the third day of the Boxing World Cup Stage 2 here on Wednesday.

Key Victories For India

Competing in the men's 55kg category, Nikhil registered a convincing 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Brazil's Kelvy Trindade to move ahead in the competition. Deepak joined him in the next round after producing an equally dominant display in the men's 70kg division, defeating Japan's Sewon Okazawa, a 2025 World Championships silver medalist, via a 5-0 verdict.

In the women's section, Saneh (65kg) also progressed further after securing a hard-fought 4-1 victory over South Korea's Seon Sujin.

In other preliminary contests on day three, Malsawmtluanga (80kg) went down 1-4 against Jordan's Ashaish Hussein, while Mahi Lama (60kg) bowed out after suffering a 0-5 defeat to Mongolia's Monkhor Namuun.

Two Indian boxers are scheduled to take the ring on Day 4 in Thursday. Minakshi (51kg) will square off against Poland's Natalia Kuczewska in the women's section, while Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) clashes with Kyrgyzstan's Mirzokhid Imamnazarov.

Results:

Men: Nikhil (55kg) bt Kelvy Trindade (Brazil) 5-0; Deepak (70kg) bt Sewon Okazawa (Japan) 5-0; Malsawmtluanga (80kg) lost to Ashaish Hussein (Jordan) 1-4.

Women: Saneh (65kg) bt Seon Sujin (South Korea-W) 4-1; Mahi Lama (60kg) lost to Monkhor Namuun (Mongolia-W) 0-5.