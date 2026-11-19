Indian chess Grandmasters Nihal Sarin and Mitrabha Guha are set to retain their positions at the inaugural Esports Nations Cup, now postponed to November 2027, ensuring their qualification slots are protected.

Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

Key Points Indian chess Grandmasters Nihal Sarin and Mitrabha Guha will retain their slots for the inaugural Esports Nations Cup (ENC).

The Esports Nations Cup, originally set for November 2026, has been postponed to November 2027 due to the security situation in West Asia.

Under the 'Road to ENC 2027', slots in solo titles such as chess stay with the player who earned them.

India has qualified in eight titles, with a new qualification route opening on February 26, 2027, for nations yet to qualify.

Indian chess Grandmasters Nihal Sarin and Mitrabha Guha will retain their places at the inaugural Esports Nations Cup (ENC), after the Esports Foundation (EF) on Thursday said that every slot earned in the 2026 qualification season will be protected for the postponed event.

Esports Nations Cup Postponement Details

The ENC was originally scheduled to be held in Riyadh in November 2026, but was pushed back by a year in view of the security situation in West Asia. It will now be held in November 2027.

Nihal had secured a direct invitation through the ENC Rankings, while Guha came through a regional qualifier. Under the 'Road to ENC 2027' unveiled on Thursday, slots in solo titles such as chess stay with the player who earned them.

India's Strong Presence In Esports Titles

The two Grandmasters are part of an Indian contingent that has qualified in eight titles: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Chess, EA SPORTS FC, Honor of Kings, MOBA Legends: 5v5!, Rocket League, Trackmania and VALORANT.

India received Special Invites in BGMI and Honor of Kings, while the MOBA Legends: 5v5! team and EA SPORTS FC player Charanjot Singh earned direct invitations through the rankings.

The Rocket League and VALORANT teams and Trackmania player Kunal Upreti (Spark) qualified through regional events.

Future Qualification Routes And Roster Updates

Nations yet to qualify will get another route through regional online tournaments, which begin on February 26, 2027, and run for five weeks. Seven regional winners and one nation from the ENC Solidarity programme will advance to a final LAN qualifier.

In team titles, coaches can add eligible players to their squads. Updated rosters are due by January 15 and Finals line-ups by May 31, 2027. The ENC Ranking will award points for results in international club leagues, tournaments and national team competitions, and will decide group-stage seeding and future direct invitations.

NODWIN Gaming is India's National Team Partner.