Nihal Sarin beats the odds, claims Tata Steel Rapid crown

IMAGE: Nihal Sarin sealed the 'Open' title in Round 9 with a calm draw against five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand. Photograph: Nihal Sarin/Instagram

Young Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin emerged champion at the Tata Steel Chess India tournament on Friday, clinching the Rapid title just a day after the passing of his maternal grandfather, who had introduced him to the sport.

Nihal sealed the 'Open' title in Round 9 with a calm draw against five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand. The result confirmed the 21-year-old Nihal's first-place finish with 6.5 points.

Anand took the second spot with six points, while Arjun Erigaisi, a double bronze medallist at the World Rapid and Blitz Championships in Doha recently, completed the podium with with five points.

"Yesterday night I got the news that my maternal grandmaster who taught me chess, had passed away. I would like to dedicate this tournament victory to him," Nihal said.

In the women's section, Russia's Kateryna Lagno emerged victorious with 6.5 points following a commanding performance. Aleksandra Goryachkina, also from Russia, took the second spot with five points, while Women's World Cup champion Divya Deshmukh (4.5 points) finished with a bronze.

Earlier in Round 7 -- Day 3's opening round --, former World Rapid champion Volodar Murzin scored his first win in the event by converting a material advantage against China's Wei Yi.

Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi held Anand to a draw despite enjoying an extra pawn, while American GM Hans Niemann capitalised on inaccuracies in a double bishop endgame to defeat Aravindh Chithambaram.

Nihal and R Praggnanandhaa battled all the way down to bare kings before agreeing to a draw.

In Round 8, Praggnanandhaa surprised Anand with the Alekhine Defence, but early simplifications led to a draw. Nihal showed excellent defensive precision to overcome American Wesley So's sacrificial attempt, while Murzin continued his recovery by defeating Aravindh.

Erigaisi punished an unnecessary exchange sacrifice by Niemann.

The final round saw Nihal holding Anand to a draw to secure the title.



Kateryna Lagno wins with ease

In the women's games, Kateryna punished an endgame mistake by Rakshitha Ravi, Divya Deshmukh overturned an early deficit to beat Vantika Agrawal, while R. Vaishali launched a strong attack to defeat Carissa Yip.

In Round 8, Divya was the sole winner, defeating Vaishali after turning sustained pressure into a decisive advantage. With one round remaining, Lagno had already secured first place, leading by an unassailable margin.