Cheema, Kaushal, Shrivastava Dominate US Kids Golf Tour

Young golf prodigies Nihal Cheema, Aadya Kaushal, and Aahana Shrivastava showcased exceptional talent, clinching top honours at the third leg of the US Kids Golf New Delhi Tour with impressive, under-par performances.

Key Points Nihal Cheema delivered a bogey-free six-under-par 66 to win the Boys 9 category.

Aadya Kaushal carded a three-under 69, featuring six birdies, to claim the Girls 11-12 title.

Aahana Shrivastava produced a strong one-under-par 71, with five birdies, to win the Girls 9-10 section.

The event was the third leg of the US Kids Golf New Delhi Tour.

Nihal Cheema, Aadya Kaushal and Aahana Shrivastava emerged as the star performers in the third leg of the US Kids Golf New Delhi Tour.

Junior Golfers Deliver Stellar Performances

Nihal was the most prominent performer of the day, returning a bogey-free six-under-par 66 to win the Boys 9 category.

He finished comfortably ahead of Zowra Veer Sikand, who was second with a 76. Starting on the back nine, Nihal had two birdies on the back nine and four on the front nine.

Aadya was equally impressive in the Girls 11-12 category, carding a three-under 69 to claim the title. Her round featured six birdies against three bogeys, reflecting an attacking approach that helped her finish four shots clear of Tiya Laxmi Gangadhara, who returned a 73.

Aahana, another a tenth tee starter, produced a strong performance in the Girls 9-10 section, finishing with a one-under-par 71. She made five birdies against four bogeys to take the title while Naaysha S Sinha finished second.