Home  » Sports » Nick Kyrgios to miss Wimbledon again!

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 03, 2025 17:15 IST

Kyrgios

IMAGE: Nick Kyrgios has not featured in the Wimbledon since his loss to Novak Djokovic in the 2022 final. Photograph: Jayne Kamin/Reuters

Nick Kyrgios,  the Wimbledon runner-up in 2022, will miss Wimbledon and the entire grass-court season due to a minor setback in his recovery from injury, the Australian said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old has struggled with a litany of foot, knee and wrist injuries since his runner-up finish at Wimbledon in 2022 and has played only four singles matches this year.

He recorded his first singles win since 2022 at the Miami Open in March but pulled out of the French Open with a knee issue.

"I've hit a small setback in my recovery and unfortunately won't make it back for grass season this year," Kyrgios posted on social media.

"I know how much you've all been looking forward to seeing me out there, and I'm genuinely sorry to disappoint. This is just a bump in the road though, and I'm already working hard to get back stronger than ever."

 

In the 2022 Wimbledon final, Kyrgios lost to Novak Djokovic 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-3). It was his best run at a Grand Slam. 

Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year, starts on June 30.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
