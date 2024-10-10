News
Home  » Sports » Kyrgios set to return at Australian Open

Kyrgios set to return at Australian Open

October 10, 2024 11:56 IST
'He loves playing in Australia.'

Nick Kyrgios

IMAGE: Nick Kyrgios pulled out of this year's Australian Open and has played just one singles tour match in the last two years as he battled knee, foot and wrist injuries. Photograph: Sandra Sanders/Reuters

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said on Thursday he expects to see Australian former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios back in action at Melbourne Park for the season-opening Grand Slam in January.

Kyrgios pulled out of this year's Australian Open and has played just one singles tour match in the last two years as he battled knee, foot and wrist injuries.

In his long absence from court, Kyrgios has done television and broadcasting work but recent messages posted on social media suggest he will be looking to resume his playing career towards the end of the year.  

"Nick will be back," Tiley told Australia's Channel Nine TV on Thursday as he promoted the tournament he has run for the best part of two decades.

"We know he's out there practising and preparing for the summer. He loves playing in Australia. We expect to see him back and we know he's on track with that preparation."

The talented 29-year-old has always been a major draw at the Australian Open and attracted vociferous support from his compatriots, even if he only once reached the quarter-final stage back in 2015.

 

Kyrgios reached the second round on his last singles appearance at Melbourne Park in 2022, losing in four sets to eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev.

He followed that with a run to the final at Wimbledon and the quarter-finals at the US Open before the rash of injuries started taking their toll.

Tiley said last year he expected Kyrgios to return for this year's Australian Open and added a codicil on Thursday when pressed whether he was certain the former world number 13 would be in action when the Grand Slam gets underway on Jan. 12.

"A lot can play out in the next couple of months, but we look forward to seeing Nick back," he said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
