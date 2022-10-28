News
Rediff.com  » Sports » NFL legend Tom Brady and Gisele announce divorce

NFL legend Tom Brady and Gisele announce divorce

October 28, 2022 22:06 IST
Tom Brady

IMAGE: Model Gisele Bundchen with NFL football player Tom Brady. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

NFL quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen have finalised their divorce after 13 years of marriage, the seven-time Super Bowl winner said on Friday.

Brady, who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said on Instagram they decided to end their marriage after "much consideration."

 

Brady and Bundchen have two children together - son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake. Brady is also father to son John with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalised our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady said.

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

The 45-year-old quarterback, who announced his retirement in from American football in February but reversed his decision the following month, said ending their marriage was "painful and difficult."

"However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," he added. "And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."

Bundchen, 42, said they had "amicably" finalised the divorce.

"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she said on Instagram.

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
