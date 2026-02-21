HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Neymar Hints At Retirement By End Of Year

2 Minutes Read
February 21, 2026 16:50 IST

Brazil striker Neymar says he may retire by year-end despite extending his Santos contract, casting doubt over his World Cup hopes.

Neymar is Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 79 international goals.

IMAGE: Neymar is Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 79 international goals. Photograph: Thiago Bernardes/Reuters

Brazil striker Neymar, who extended his contract with his childhood club Santos last month, said that he may retire by the end of the year.

The 34-year-old forward returned to his boyhood club Santos in January 2025 and played a key role in their survival in the Brazilian top flight, scoring five times in their last five matches.

But Neymar, who has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, remains doubtful for participation at the World Cup this year.

Key Points

  • The 34-year-old recently extended his contract with boyhood club Santos FC.
  • Returned to Santos in January 2025 and helped secure top-flight survival.
  • Scored five goals in his last five league matches.
  • Recently underwent successful knee surgery amid ongoing injury struggles.
 

"I don't know what will happen from now on, I don't know about next year," he told Brazilian online channel Caze on Friday.

"It may be that when December comes, I'll want to retire. I'm living year to year now."

"This year is a very important year, not only for Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team, as it's a World Cup year, and for me too," Neymar said.

Neymar, who recently underwent successful knee surgery, has scored 79 goals for Brazil, the highest by any player, but he has not featured for the national side since October 2023.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear over the past year that he will only include players who are fully fit for the World Cup, scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19 in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
