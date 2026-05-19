HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Neymar earns Brazil World Cup recall under Ancelotti

Neymar earns Brazil World Cup recall under Ancelotti

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 10:04 IST

x

Carlo Ancelotti has recalled Neymar to Brazil's squad for next month's FIFA World Cup, backing the veteran forward's fitness and experience despite his injury-disrupted recent years.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti names Santos' Neymar in his squad during the press conference

IMAGE: Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti names Santos' Neymar in his FIFA World Cup 2026 squad during the press conference Museu do Amanha, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

Neymar has been named in Brazil's squad for next month's World Cup, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday, handing the forward a chance to return to international soccer's biggest stage after an injury-disrupted cycle.

 

The 34-year-old, Brazil's all-time leading scorer, comes back following a prolonged absence due to a series of injuries that kept him out for much of the qualifying campaign, as the five-time champions pursue a record-extending sixth title.

As dozens of journalists gathered at Rio de Janeiro's Museum of Tomorrow for a ceremony featuring music acts and celebrity guests, all eyes were on Ancelotti's decision on whether to include Neymar in the squad.

The 66-year-old Italian, who took charge of Brazil's men's national team last year, had not previously called-up the former Barcelona and Paris St Germain player. He told Reuters earlier this month that Neymar's inclusion would be based on fitness and form, not sentiment.

"We evaluated Neymar throughout the year and noticed that recently he has been playing consistently and has improved his physical condition," Ancelotti said at a press conference on Monday.

"He has the same role and responsibilities as everyone else, but he is an experienced player. It's true that in some positions we prioritized experience."

Neymar, who has 79 international goals but has not featured for Brazil since 2023, has faced questions about his fitness and form following an injury-marred spell at Al Hilal and an underwhelming return to his boyhood club Santos last year.

The forward said on Sunday he was satisfied he had done all he could to prove he was fully fit and deserved a place in the squad. "Physically, I feel great. I've been improving with every game," he told reporters after Santos' 3-0 defeat to Coritiba.

LOADED OFFENSE, FEW SURPRISES

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said Brazil prioritised experience in certain positions for the tournament.

IMAGE: Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said Brazil prioritised experience in certain positions for the tournament. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

The rest of Brazil's squad was largely retained from the qualifying campaign and recent friendlies, with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha and Endrick shouldering attacking duties alongside Neymar.

Real Madrid striker Rodrygo, defender Eder Militao and Chelsea winger Estevao were left out due to injuries. Chelsea's forward Joao Pedro, midfielder Andrey Santos — who had been called up on previous occasions — also surprisingly missed the final squad.

"Some of the players who were with us this year won't be happy with this list. I'm sorry, and I want to thank everyone who was with us," Ancelotti said.

Brazil will open their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13 in New Jersey. They also face Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahçe), Weverton (Gremio)

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Ibanez (Al Ahli), Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Marquinhos (PSG), Wesley (Roma)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo)

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Neymar (Santos), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid). 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

Arsenal edge Burnley in nervy win to close in on EPL crown
Arsenal edge Burnley in nervy win to close in on EPL crown
Gill, Sooryavanshi Lead IPL 2026 MVPI
Gill, Sooryavanshi Lead IPL 2026 MVPI
Bench To Brilliance: Venkatesh Iyer Repays RCB Faith
Bench To Brilliance: Venkatesh Iyer Repays RCB Faith
LaLiga Triumph Secures New Deal For Barca Coach Flick
LaLiga Triumph Secures New Deal For Barca Coach Flick
Delhi HC To Review WFI Policy In Vinesh Phogat Case
Delhi HC To Review WFI Policy In Vinesh Phogat Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

Priyanka Gandhi's Traditional Kasavu Saree Look Wins Hearts1:13

Priyanka Gandhi's Traditional Kasavu Saree Look Wins Hearts

'India to continue buying Russian crude oil regardless of US sanctions waivers'4:28

'India to continue buying Russian crude oil regardless of...

Alia Returns from Cannes Looking Absolutely Stunning with Ranbir0:10

Alia Returns from Cannes Looking Absolutely Stunning with...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO