Neymar breaks down in tears after FIFA 2026 World Cup call-up

Brazilian football icon Neymar Jr. reveals his emotional reaction to being named in the FIFA World Cup squad

IMAGE: Neymar thanked his teammates, club staff, and fans for their unwavering support. Photograph: Thiago Bernardes/Reuters

Key Points Neymar expresses immense gratitude and emotion after being selected for the Brazil World Cup squad.

He acknowledges the difficult journey and sacrifices made to reach this point in his career.

Brazil aims for their sixth World Cup title at the upcoming tournament in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Neymar's inclusion follows speculation after his omission from previous friendlies due to injuries.

Brazilian football star Neymar Jr has opened up about his emotional reaction after being included in the FIFA World Cup squad, saying he cried for several hours after hearing the news.

Speaking to his Santos teammates and club staff, Neymar said, according to ESPN, that the call-up marked the culmination of a difficult journey and credited everyone who supported him during the process.

"It's difficult to explain with words the emotions I've felt. I want to thank everyone here. This call-up wasn't just for me but for everyone involved in the process, everyone who was with me on the pitch, off the pitch, looking after our safety, our fitness and our meals. I admit that I cried for several hours because it was by no means easy to arrive at this point," Neymar said.

Brazil's World Cup Ambitions

Brazil are the most successful team in FIFA World Cup history, having won the tournament five times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002). However, they have not lifted the trophy in 24 years.

Neymar added that the recognition made all his sacrifices worthwhile. "Those who have been with me through it all know that it was difficult, it was hard. But after hearing my name on the list, all the sacrifices and all the effort was worth it."

Brazil fans celebrated Neymar's inclusion, and the veteran forward acknowledged them during his speech.

Neymar's Gratitude To Fans

"Thank you for your support, for always believing in me," he said. "I'm here to thank you for your support throughout my career. We're in this together as Brazil heads for a sixth World Cup title."

Earlier, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti announced a 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with veteran forward Neymar set to feature for the five-time champions. The upcoming FIFA World Cup will ill be held in the US, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Overcoming Challenges and Speculation

Neymar's inclusion in the squad comes after significant speculation over whether Ancelotti would select him, particularly after he was omitted from the squad for March's friendlies. The 34-year-old Santos forward had not featured for Brazil since 2023, but he has repeatedly voiced his strong desire to play in the tournament, despite dealing with recurring hamstring and knee injuries over the past year.

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Brazil's full squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio)

Defenders: Wesley (Roma), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (PSG), Danilo (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Leo Pereira (Flamengo)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad),Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Neymar (Santos)

Forwards: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Endrick (Lyon), Rayan (Bournemouth).