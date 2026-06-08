DP World PGTI Launches NexGen Vijay Kumar Memorial Golf Tournament

The DP World PGTI has announced the inaugural NexGen Vijay Kumar Memorial golf tournament, a fitting tribute to the late Indian golfing legend, celebrating his illustrious career and inspiring the next generation of talent.

Key Points The DP World PGTI has launched the inaugural NexGen Vijay Kumar Memorial golf tournament.

The tournament honours the legacy of legendary Indian golfer Vijay Kumar, who passed away at 57.

Scheduled from June 9-11 at Lucknow Golf Club, it is the fifth event of the 2026 NexGen season.

Vijay Kumar was a 2002 Indian Open winner and a four-time Order of Merit champion on the domestic circuit.

The event features 72 professionals competing for a Rs 25 lakh prize purse.

The DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI) on Monday announced the launch of the inaugural NexGen Vijay Kumar Memorial, dedicated to celebrating the legacy of legendary Indian golfer. Vijay's untimely demise at the age of 57, on April 28 this year, was a great loss to the golfing fraternity in India. The inaugural tournament, the fifth event of the 2026 NexGen season, is scheduled to be held at Lucknow Golf Club, Vijay Kumar's home course, from June 9-11.

Honouring A Golfing Legend

The tournament serves as a glowing tribute to one of Indian golf's most iconic figures and will aim to inspire the next generation of golfers through the values that defined Vijay Kumar's illustrious career. Vijay Kumar, winner of the 2002 Indian Open and a four-time Order of Merit champion on the Indian domestic circuit, was among the most accomplished and respected names in Indian professional golf. Born in Lucknow on September 29, 1968, Vijay turned professional in 1988. He dominated Indian domestic golf from the mid-1990s to the early part of the next decade winning numerous titles. Vijay's triumph at the 2002 Indian Open remains a landmark moment in Indian golf. He remains one of only nine Indian golfers to have won the Indian Open title.

Tournament Details And Participants

The tournament offers a prize purse of Rs 25 lakh. The event will be played over three rounds (54 holes) with the cut being applied after two rounds (36 holes). The top-36 players and ties will make the cut for the third and final round. The tournament features a field of 72 professionals. The leading players in the field are Bipin Mukhiya (2026 DP World PGTI NexGen Order of Merit leader), Lucknow's Rajesh Kumar Gautam, Abhishek Kumar, Vinay Kumar Yadav, Sunit Chowrasia (all winners on the NexGen this year) as well as 15-year-old Arjunveer Shishir.