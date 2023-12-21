News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Newly-elected WFI body cancels all decisions taken by ad-hoc panel

Newly-elected WFI body cancels all decisions taken by ad-hoc panel

Source: PTI
December 21, 2023 22:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The newly-elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday cancelled all the decisions taken by the Bhupender Singh Bajwa-led ad-hoc panel, that had recently changed the Olympic selection criteria and announced hosting of senior National Championship in Jaipur.

Hours after winning the WFI polls, 13 of the 15 elected members met at a city hotel in New Delhi and discussed the way forward.

The new Secretary General Prem Chand Lochab and Senior Vice-President Devender Singh Kadian did not attend the meeting. Both are from the Anita Sheoran panel that could win only two of the 15 posts.

"The ad-hoc panel had announced that senior nationals will be held in Jaipur in January but this decision has been cancelled. In fact, all the decisions taken by the ad-hoc panel have been cancelled," a WFI source told PTI.

"The Olympic selection trial criteria which was announced by the ad-hoc panel does not stand. We will host the U15 and junior Nationals in Gonda from December 28 to 30," added the source.

The first General Body Meeting (GBM) of the newly-elected federation will be held either on January 11 or 12, 2024, in New Delhi.

The Bajwa-chaired ad-hoc body had announced that the Olympic quotas won by the wrestlers will not belong to individuals but to the country and the quota-winning wrestler will also have to undergo selection trials to book his or her place in the national team for the 2024 Paris Games.

The ad-hoc committee under Bajwa came into existence on May 4 earlier this year, and it was formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to look after the crisis-ridden WFI.

The Sports Ministry had instructed the IOA to form the ad-hoc committee to oversee the affairs of WFI.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'These tears are the gift of Modi government'
'These tears are the gift of Modi government'
'Dabdabba tha, dabdabba rahega...': Brij Bhushan roars
'Dabdabba tha, dabdabba rahega...': Brij Bhushan roars
Twists and Turns of the WFI elections
Twists and Turns of the WFI elections
ED summons routine, says Tejashwi; may skip on Friday
ED summons routine, says Tejashwi; may skip on Friday
TMC hopes for tie-up in Bengal; Cong, CPM reluctant
TMC hopes for tie-up in Bengal; Cong, CPM reluctant
Rahul faces EC action over 'pickpocket' jibe at PM
Rahul faces EC action over 'pickpocket' jibe at PM
Parl aproves bill on process to appoint CEC, ECs
Parl aproves bill on process to appoint CEC, ECs

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Bajrang, Vinesh stunned as Brij Bhushan's protege wins

Bajrang, Vinesh stunned as Brij Bhushan's protege wins

It was a very sad time for me: Brij Bhushan

It was a very sad time for me: Brij Bhushan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances