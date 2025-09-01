Liverpool set to splash $175m on this young striker

IMAGE: Alexander Isak scored 23 league goals last season to guide Newcastle back to the Champions League with a fifth-placed finish. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on a long-term contract for a British record fee of around 130 million pounds ($175 million), Sky Sports News and The Athletic reported on Sunday.



Protracted negotiations over the deal have dominated the Premier League transfer window, which closes on Monday, with a Liverpool bid of 110 million pounds for the 25-year-old rejected earlier in August.



Neither

Liverpool nor Newcastle immediately responded to a request for comment outside normal business hours early on Monday morning.Isak scored 23 league goals last season to guide Newcastle back to the Champions League with a fifth-placed finish while he also scored in the League Cup final against Liverpool to give them their first domestic trophy in 70 years.He did not join Newcastle on their pre-season tour and was forced to train separately in a tense standoff with the club, which manager Eddie Howe grimly described as a "lose-lose" situation.

Isak, however, accused Newcastle of breaking promises and misleading supporters in a statement that confirmed he wanted to leave the north-east club, saying that change was in the "best interests of everyone."