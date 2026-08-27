League Cup: Newcastle, Spurs, Everton advance with convincing wins

Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton advanced to the third round of the League Cup after securing impressive victories in their respective matches on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Mikey Moore scores Tottenham Hotspur's first goal past Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks in the League Cup third round match on Wednesday. Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Key Points Newcastle United came from behind to beat West Bromwich Albion 3-2, with Harvey Barnes scoring a crucial double.

Tottenham Hotspur secured a dominant 5-1 victory over Charlton Athletic, featuring a debut goal from new signing Savio.

Everton comfortably defeated Preston North End 4-0, highlighted by Thierno Barry's hat-trick.

Nottingham Forest is the only Premier League side eliminated in the second round so far.

Harvey Barnes scored twice as Newcastle United came from behind at home to beat West Bromwich Albion 3-2 on a Wednesday night that saw all three Premier League clubs in action hit their stride to reach the third round of the League Cup.

Tottenham Dominant Display

IMAGE: Mikey Moore, left, celebrates scoring Tottenham Hotspur's first goal with team-mate Mathys Tel. Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Tottenham Hotspur beat second-tier visitors Charlton Athletic 5-1 in North London with new signing Savio -- previously known as Savinho -- coming off the bench to score on his debut and Everton trounced Championship side Preston North End 4-0, with Thierno Barry scoring his first hat-trick for the Toffees at Deepdale.

Newcastle suffered a scare when they went behind in the 19th minute against their Championship opponents when Isaac Price fired in a curling free kick and diving goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen was unable to keep it out.

The Magpies, who reached at least the semi-finals in three of the past four seasons under now-departed manager Eddie Howe, equalised in the 38th from close range through new signing Bazoumana Toure.

Substitute Barnes then lashed the ball into the net from close range minutes after coming on to put Newcastle ahead in the 48th, but Lewis Hall conceded a penalty in the 76th with a handball and Price equalised from the spot.

Hall hit the post moments later as he tried to make amends before Barnes grabbed his second goal of the night to calm nerves in the 81st.

New Signings Make an Impact

IMAGE: Isaac Price scores West Bromwich Albion's second goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Spanish midfielder Nico Gonzalez was presented to the crowd before the game after completing his 52-million-pound ($70.68 million) move from Manchester City to St James' Park.

Tottenham, thrashed 3-0 at Brentford in their Premier League opener, were 2-0 up by halftime with goals from Mikey Moore (41st) and Dominic Solanke (45th).

Kevin Danso scored the third in the 67th and Brazil winger Savio opened his account on his debut in the 82nd. Ben Davies provided the cherry on the cake with a fifth in the 85th, assisted by Savio, before Lloyd Jones pulled one back for Charlton.

Everton boss David Moyes had a comfortable return to the club where he started his managerial career, with Barry scoring in the 25th, 59th and 70th before Brennan Johnson added a fourth.

IMAGE:Bazoumana Toure scores Newcastle United's first goal. Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Newcastle will next play Liverpool away in the third round while Newcastle, the 2025 winners, drew more tricky Championship opponents in Millwall and Everton will be at home to second-tier Wolverhampton Wanderers.

League One Bradford City beat Championship side Burnley 4-2 on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes.

Nottingham Forest, beaten 2-0 by Leeds United in an all-Premier League match on Tuesday, are the only top-flight side to go out at the first hurdle so far.

The second round is the starting point for the 11 Premier League clubs not involved in European competition, with the other nine joining in the third round.