Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to first NBA Championship since 1973

The New York Knicks ended their decades-long wait, clinching their first NBA championship since 1973 by defeating the San Antonio Spurs in a thrilling NBA Finals series, powered by Jalen Brunson's stellar performance.

IMAGE: New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Photograph: Geoff Burke/Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points The New York Knicks secured their first NBA championship since 1973.

The Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 90-94 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Jalen Brunson delivered a game-high 45 points for the Knicks.

New York closed out the best-of-seven series in five games after a dominant postseason run.

The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 90-94 on Saturday to claim their first NBA championship since 1973.

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 45 points as the Knicks closed out the best-of-seven NBA Finals in five games, just days after completing the greatest comeback seen in the championship round.

The Spurs started strong once again and held several double-digit leads all night, but the Knicks crawled back and finally took their first lead with 3:40 left to play.

The Spurs were unable to come back and the Knicks capped off a dominant championship run that saw them lose just three games in the postseason.