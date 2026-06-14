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Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to first NBA Championship since 1973

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June 14, 2026 08:49 IST

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The New York Knicks ended their decades-long wait, clinching their first NBA championship since 1973 by defeating the San Antonio Spurs in a thrilling NBA Finals series, powered by Jalen Brunson's stellar performance.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center.

IMAGE: New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Photograph: Geoff Burke/Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points

  • The New York Knicks secured their first NBA championship since 1973.
  • The Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 90-94 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
  • Jalen Brunson delivered a game-high 45 points for the Knicks.
  • New York closed out the best-of-seven series in five games after a dominant postseason run.

The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 90-94 on Saturday to claim their first NBA championship since 1973.

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 45 points as the Knicks closed out the best-of-seven NBA Finals in five games, just days after completing the greatest comeback seen in the championship round.

 

The Spurs started strong once again and held several double-digit leads all night, but the Knicks crawled back and finally took their first lead with 3:40 left to play.

The Spurs were unable to come back and the Knicks capped off a dominant championship run that saw them lose just three games in the postseason.

Source: REUTERS
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