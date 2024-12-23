News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » New York here I come! Erigaisi receives US visa

New York here I come! Erigaisi receives US visa

Source: PTI
December 23, 2024 21:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Arjun Erigaisi gets US Visa for World Rapid and Blitz Championships

Arjun Erigaisi

IMAGE: The world No 4 Indian had appealed to the US Embassy on Friday to expedite the process of granting him the necessary visa. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Arjun Erigaisi/X

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi breathed a sigh of relief after receiving his US visa to compete in the upcoming World Rapid and Blitz Championships in New York, beginning December 26.

The world No 4 Indian had appealed to the US Embassy on Friday to expedite the process of granting him the necessary visa to participate in the tournament, which will feature top players such as Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Ian Nepomniachtchi and Boris Gelfand.

"I have received the US Visa! I am honestly overwhelmed and very grateful for so much positive response to my situation," Erigaisi wrote on his 'X' handle.

"Thank you to the @USAndIndia & @USAmbIndia for the quick turn around! Thank you @MEAIndia @anandmahindra @narangnitin @aicfchess @IndiaSports @FIDE_chess @USChess @QBResearch @mgd1_esports journalists and many other well wishers who went out of their way to make this happen."

 

"I hope to make all of you and our country proud of my achievements. New York here I come," he added.

On Friday, Erigaisi had reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the All India Chess Federation (AICF) via social media, requesting their assistance in securing the visa.

"@USAndIndia Last week I submitted my passport to you for visa stamping and it still has not been returned. I request you to please expedite the process and return my passport as soon as possible as I need it for my travel to New York for World Rapid & Blitz Championship," he had written on 'X'.

"If anyone can help me with this please DM."

Erigaisi, who recently became the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to achieve the gold-standard ELO rating of 2800, has been in sensational form this year. He claimed an individual gold as well as a team title in India's historic performance in Chess Olympiad.

Among the leading players competing in the championship are Hikaru Nakamura, Wesley So, Levon Aronian, Jeffrey Xiong, Leinier Dominguez Perez, Hans Niemann and Sam Shankland.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Travis Head in doubt for Boxing Day showdown?
Travis Head in doubt for Boxing Day showdown?
Rahul, Athiya's Stylish Melbourne Date
Rahul, Athiya's Stylish Melbourne Date
AIFF president accused of nepotism, misuse of FIFA
AIFF president accused of nepotism, misuse of FIFA
Mumbai's Kotian to fill Ashwin's shoes in Australia
Mumbai's Kotian to fill Ashwin's shoes in Australia
2025 Honda SP 125 Launched
2025 Honda SP 125 Launched
Shyam Benegal, The Legend, Dies At 90
Shyam Benegal, The Legend, Dies At 90
Bangladesh formally writes to India to return Hasina
Bangladesh formally writes to India to return Hasina

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Huge blow! Shami ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Huge blow! Shami ruled out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Kambli rushed to hospital, condition 'stable'
Kambli rushed to hospital, condition 'stable'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances