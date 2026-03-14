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Home  » Sports » 'New F1 rules makes racing more like karting': George Russell

'New F1 rules makes racing more like karting': George Russell

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Last updated on: March 14, 2026 13:55 IST

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Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

IMAGE: Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and George Russell battled for the lead early on with four changes of lead in the opening five laps. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Key Points

  • The new regulations have resulted in lighter and smaller cars, with the minimum weight cut to 768kg from 800kg last year.
  • George Russell started on pole but was overtaken by Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap as the duo traded positions over the first seven laps.
  • Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who finished second, was also involved in the scrap at the front.

George Russell said Formula One's new engine and chassis regulations made racing feel more like karting after the Mercedes driver won Saturday's Chinese Grand Prix sprint race following an early duel with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

Russell started on pole but was overtaken by the seven-times world champion on the opening lap, with the former teammates using the new electric-powered 'Boost' and 'Overtake' modes at different points on the track to trade positions

over the first seven laps.

The Ferrari driver twice passed the championship leader into the Shanghai International Circuit's sweeping Turn 1 but Russell regained the place on the long back straight, turning the opening third of the 19-lap sprint into a battle of strategic energy deployment until Hamilton's tyres faded.

"There's a lot going on, but it makes it quite fun and definitely feels more like a go-kart race in the past," Russell told reporters.

"I don't ever remember Formula One being like that, where you have three or four cars fighting for the same position."

Not all drivers happy with new rules

Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc, who finished second, was also involved in the scrap at the front.

The new regulations have resulted in lighter and smaller cars, with the minimum weight cut to 768kg from 800kg last year, and the chassis made shorter and narrower.

Not all the drivers are enjoying the rules reset, however.

 

Williams' Carlos Sainz told reporters on Thursday he felt the new energy-assisted overtakes were "not the DNA of the sport."

"It's a not a real overtake of Formula One, and anything that allows you to do that ... you can call it artificial," he added. 

Source: REUTERS
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