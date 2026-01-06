HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
New era at Stamford Bridge: Meet Chelsea's new head coach

January 06, 2026 16:44 IST

Liam Rosenior

IMAGE: Liam Rosenior has signed a deal until 2032 to manage the London club. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Liam Rosenior was confirmed as Chelsea's new head coach on Tuesday following the sacking of Enzo Maresca.

 

The 41-year-old has signed a deal until 2032 to manage the London club, becoming the fourth full-time head coach appointed since American Todd Boehly's 2022 takeover.

"I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Chelsea Football Club," Rosenior, who leaves his post at French club Racing Strasbourg, said in a club statement.

"This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies."

Rosenior took charge of Strasbourg in July 2024 after coaching spells at Derby County and Hull City.

In his first season, he led them to European qualification for the first time in 19 years.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
