India is set to host the prestigious 2028 Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in New Delhi, a major announcement from the Badminton World Federation that underscores the nation's growing prominence in global badminton.

Key Points India will host the 2028 Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in New Delhi, as announced by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Wednesday.

This prestigious world team championship for men and women was last held in India in 2014, with India famously winning the Thomas Cup in 2022.

The BWF also confirmed other major championship hosts through to 2030, including Canada for the 2027 World Championships and Paris for the 2030 Thomas & Uber Cup Finals.

BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul highlighted the strategic importance of the selected hosts in strengthening badminton's global profile.

India will host the prestigious 2028 Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in New Delhi, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced on Wednesday.

India's Growing Role In Global Badminton

The tournament, which is effectively the world team championships for men and women, was last staged in India in 2014. India had famously won the Thomas Cup in 2022.

India had hosted the BWF World Championships in the national capital earlier this year.

The BWF on Wednesday confirmed several hosts for its major championships through to 2030, taking the sport's flagship tournaments across North America, Asia and Europe.

The 2027 World Championships will be played in Mississauga (Canada), the 2029 Sudirman Cup in South Korea and the 2030 Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in Paris.

BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said: "The hosts selected for our Major Championships represent some of the most important and strategic markets in our sport and share our ambition to deliver exceptional events that inspire athletes, engage fans and strengthen badminton's global profile.

"We look forward to working closely with each host as we continue to elevate our Major Championships and bring badminton's biggest moments to more people around the world."