New Book Celebrates Indian Sporting Heroes' Resilience

Explore the inspiring stories of Indian athletes like Manu Bhaker, Nikhat Zareen, and Sumit Antil, whose journeys of resilience and triumph are chronicled in Thirumoy Banerjee's new book, "Heroes: The Changemakers of Indian Sports."

Photograph: Francois-Xavier Marit/Reuters

Key Points "Heroes: The Changemakers of Indian Sports" by Thirumoy Banerjee chronicles the inspiring journeys of 15 Indian athletes.

The book highlights the determination and resilience of sports personalities like Manu Bhaker, Nikhat Zareen, and Sumit Antil.

It features stories of overcoming significant setbacks, such as Aman Kumar Kadyan's taekwondo defeat and Sumit Antil's accident leading to amputation.

The book celebrates the efforts and journeys of athletes in pursuit of success, emphasizing gumption, belief, and resilience.

Aimed at young readers aged 9-15, the book provides motivational insights into the lives of Indian sporting heroes.

Shooter Manu Bhaker was let down by a malfunctioning pistol in her Olympics debut in 2021, fencer C A Bhavani Devi couldn't move beyond two games in her inaugural Olympics journey the same year, and boxer Nikhat Zareen was defeated by her idol Mary Kom in a match to reach Olympic qualifiers.

The setbacks were temporary even as the journey back to form was arduous and required unrelenting efforts. It wasn't long before they returned to their individual sporting arena. And, the rest is sporting history.

The stories reflecting determination, resilience, and labour of 15 Indian athletes are captured by journalist-author Thirumoy Banerjee in "Heroes: The Changemakers of Indian Sports", published by Scholastic India.

Based on over a year of interviews, research, and deep dives, the book tells the stories of some of the most celebrated athletes as well as lesser known sportspersons, including archer Sheetal Devi, javelin thrower Sumit Antil, Srihari Nataraj, taekwondo athlete Aman Kumar Kadyan, sailor Vishnu Saravanan, equestrian Divyakriti Singh.

Inspiring Comebacks And Triumphs

While Bhavani Devi bounced back and became the first Indian to win a bronze at Asian Championship in 2023, Zareen made the nation proud by winning the gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022, World Boxing Championship 2022 and 2023, and World Boxing Cup in 2025.

Bhaker became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympic games in Paris 2022 by securing two bronze for India.

"It was not easy to pick fifteen athletes from our time. Through this book, we celebrate not the results but the efforts and the journeys in pursuit of the finishing line. Because success always has the same route through gumption, belief, and resilience," Banerjee writes in the book.

From runner Parul Chaudhary, who once lacked proper shoes, to wrestler Aman Sehrawat who overcame personal tragedy to achieve global glory, the stories "celebrate resilience, grit, and the refusal to give up".

Aman Kumar Kadyan's Taekwondo Journey

In the opening chapter "Spin Kick", Banerjee profiles Kadyan, who enjoyed dancing as a child and picked up taekwondo because it involved "many body movements".

After gaining early success in the sport, becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at China Open 2019, defeat at the South Asian Games selection process brought his career to almost a halt.

"Everything seemed to be going my way in 2018. And by 2019 I was winning a lot of medals at international events. I think I won ten to twelve medals in international events in 2019 alone. When I won the title at the China Open, it felt there was no stopping me," Kadyan says in an interview with Banerjee.

"That defeat shook me up in more ways than one. I didn't play well at all, and the player I lost to wasn't strong. And what broke me even more was when I saw everyone around celebrating. Only my team was sad," Kadyan recalled.

Following the defeat, the young athlete lost interest in training, social media, and even family and friends. After a slow return to training, Kadyan became the first Indian to qualify for the Grand Slam that features the top 16 players from around the world.

In 2022, he became the first Indian to qualify for the World Taekwondo Grand Prix and won the gold in Riga Open 2025.

Sumit Antil's Paralympic Glory

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil's story too was borne out of a tragedy that struck him when he was 17 and already training to become a wrestler in the leagues of his hero, Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt.

In 2015, Antil's left leg had to be amputated after he met with a road accident.

Even though Antil received a prosthetic leg, he would often feel like his life was destroyed.

Despite mounting fears of paralysis after a spinal cord issue, Antil remained steadfast on becoming a sportsperson.

Rajkumar Hooda, a para-athlete from Antil's district, suggested that he take up throwing sports. The over-6-feet tall Antil decided to pick up the javelin, because it was lighter than the other two options, discus and shot put.

The first throw was just 15 metres long but within four years, he landed a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics with a 62.88-metre throw.

At the 2022 Asian Para Games, Antil made a new world record of 73.29 metres. At the 2024 Paris Paralympics, he broke his own record with a gold-winning throw of 70.59 metres.

Antil has broken the world record 14 times, with the latest one in May this year with a throw of 74.82 meters at the Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships.

With the Asian Para Games (Para Asiad) scheduled for October this year and the Paralympics for 2027, Antil won't be playing only for the gold.

"I want to breach the 80-metre mark. That's my only dream," he said, as quoted by Banerjee.

More Sporting Heroes Featured

The book, illustrated by Aishwarya Tandon, also explores the stories of speed skater Heeral Sadhu, track and field athlete Murali Sreeshankar, badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and tennis player Sumit Nagal.

With colourful illustrations of the athletes and supported by blurbs and "fact box" on the featured sports, the book is aimed at students aged 9-15.

Priced at Rs 399, the book is available for purchase at online and offline stores.