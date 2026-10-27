New Anti-Doping Act Amendments To Criminalise Supply Of Banned Substances

India is set to introduce stringent amendments to its National Anti-Doping Act, aiming to criminalise the supply and trafficking of prohibited substances to athletes with potential jail terms of up to five years for offenders.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act on Tuesday.

The amendments will introduce criminal provisions, including jail terms of up to five years for those supplying prohibited substances to athletes.

The Parliament's winter session, expected in the last week of November, will see the introduction of these amendments.

India has already strengthened its anti-doping framework through the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, and its 2025 Amendment, which came into force in July 2026.

India has been topping the World Anti Doping Agency's list of worst dope offenders among major countries for the past three years.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, that would criminalise trafficking and distribution of prohibited substances to athletes with a jail term of up to five years for suppliers, will be introduced in the next session of Parliament.

Mandaviya made the assertion after chairing two meetings under the UNESCO International Convention against Doping in Sport here. The Parliament's winter session is expected to start in the last week of November.

"India firmly believes that sporting excellence must always be accompanied by integrity. Every athlete deserves a fair opportunity to compete, with success determined by talent, preparation and hard work, and not by prohibited substances or methods," he said.

India's Commitment To Sporting Integrity

"India has strengthened its legal and institutional framework through the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, and its 2025 Amendment, both of which came into force in July 2026.

"We will also bring another amendment in the next session of our Parliament, which aims to introduce criminal provisions to deal with violations even more effectively, including those by coaches and supply chain stakeholders," he added.

Currently, India does not have penal provisions to tackle the supply of banned substances to athletes and disciplinary action is limited to bans that can last up to a lifetime depending on the degree of the offence.

New Criminal Provisions Against Doping

The proposed amendments will criminalise trafficking and distribution of prohibited substances to athletes. A jail term of up to five years would be approved for suppliers, targeting even medical practitioners if they knowingly prescribe banned drugs.

"Whoever administers or applies to an athlete, for the purpose of or in connection with doping in sport...shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to (five) years, or with fine which may extend up to (two lakh) rupees, or both," the proposed amendment states.

The Minister also highlighted the steps India has already taken to tackle doping and inform its athletes about banned substances.

Ongoing Anti-Doping Efforts And Global Collaboration

"During 2025-26, the National Anti-Doping Agency of India conducted over 7,000 tests and more than 350 education and awareness sessions, reaching 27,000 participants, while focusing on risk-based testing and intelligence-led investigations," said Mandaviya.

"The Know Your Medicine mobile application has recorded over half a million searches, supporting informed decisions about medicines."

The meeting held here aimed to advance global collaboration in the fight against doping and strengthen the Convention's implementation.

The agenda also covered resource mobilisation, the Fund's Operational Strategy for 2026-2031, compliance and capacity-building to support a sustainable global anti-doping system.

India has been topping the World Anti Doping Agency's list of worst dope offenders among major countries for the past three years.