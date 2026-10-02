Nethra wins bronze as India add 2 more sailing medals at Asian Games

Indian Olympian Nethra Kumanan has made history by clinching her first-ever bronze medal in the women's dinghy event at the Asian Games, marking a significant achievement for Indian sailing.

Photograph: Nethra Kumanan/Instagram

Key Points Nethra Kumanan secured a bronze medal in the women's dinghy event at the Asian Games, her first podium finish in four appearances.

The 29-year-old Olympian from Chennai finished third with 14 points, behind gold-winner Sophia Montgomery of Thailand and silver-medallist Jania Ang of Singapore.

Sailing points are determined by finish position in each race, with the lowest total score winning the regatta.

Indian Olympian Vishnu Saravanan finished fourth in the men's competition, despite strong performances in his final races.

Other Indian sailors, Manu Francis, Kurisinkal Noble, Harshita Tomar, and Shital Verma, also contributed with silver and bronze medals in their respective events.

India's Nethra Kumanan on Friday clinched the bronze medal in the women's dinghy event of the Asian Games sailing competition here, securing her first podium finish at the continental showpiece in her fourth appearance.

The 29-year-old two-time Olympian from Chennai logged 14 points in all (7 in final and 7 from qualification races) to be placed third behind gold-winner Sophia Montgomery (5) of Thailand and silver-medallist Jania Ang (13) of Singapore.

Nethra Kumanan's Historic Achievement

Points in sailing are decided by the finish position in each race and a first place brings in one point to the total. The lowest total score wins the regatta.

Nethra won the second of her final two races and was sixth in the other. She had competed in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 Asiads, finishing at the agonising fourth position in two of these editions.

Other Indian Sailors Shine at Asian Games

In the men's competition India's Vishnu Saravanan ended fourth despite claiming the second spot in both his final races as his accumulated qualification score was a slightly higher 17 points, which left him with an overall score of 21.

The 27-year-old Saravanan, who is also an Olympian, had won a bronze medal in the previous edition of the Games.

The gold in his event went to Korea's Jeemin Ha (9), while Hong Kong, China's Nicholas Halliday took the silver with 11 points, followed by Malaysia's Mohd Khairulnizam (14).

On Thursday, the Indian pair of Manu Francis and Kurisinkal Noble bagged the silver medal in the men's skiff competition, while the women's team of Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma claimed the bronze medal.