HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » NEROCA, Indian Navy play out drab Durand Cup draw

NEROCA, Indian Navy play out drab Durand Cup draw

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 07, 2025 19:24 IST

x

Durand Cup

IMAGE: NEROCA FC and Indian Navy FT settled for a goalless draw in a Group F encounter of Durand Cup 2025 in Imphal on Thursday. Photograph: Durand Cup/X

NEROCA FC and Indian Navy FT played out a goalless draw in their Group F match of the 134th Durand Cup football tournament in Imphal on Thursday.

Both sides failed to find the finishing touch in a match in which midfielders and defenders dictated terms.

NEROCA head coach Gyan Moyon made three changes to his starting XI from the Imphal Derby, switching to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Jetli Sorokhaibam came in as goalkeeper, Gotimayum Muktasana was handed a midfield role, and Brazilian Lucas Da Silva slotted into the defence.

Navy's Deny Singh made the first attempt in the 6th minute with a right-footed strike from the wing, but keeper Jetli Sorokhaibam was equal to the task, diving low to his left to make a comfortable save.

The Orange Brigade responded in the 11th minute when a through ball from midfield released Lourembam on the left. He sprinted down the flank and fired a shot, but Bhaskar Roy handled it without fuss.

The next few minutes saw NEROCA dominate possession, testing the Sailors' defensive line with bursts from Lourembam and Rohit Meetei, but the Navy defenders held firm.

Navy had their moments too, with Deny Singh orchestrating the play from deep and threading through balls for Sreyas. However, the forward failed to capitalise on these opportunities, his shot in the 27th minute lacked power and went straight to the keeper.

The first-half saw strong defensive displays from both sides.

The best chance of the second-half for the Sailors came in the 50th minute when Roshan Panna laid the ball off for Deny Singh, whose curling effort spun wide. Three minutes later, Deny had another crack from outside the box, but it went wide.

 

NEROCA captain Kinesh Singh nearly broke the deadlock in the 60th minute, but his left-footed placement off a lofted cross missed the target. Three minutes later, the Sailors were awarded a freekick on the edge of the box, but Adersh's effort struck the wall.

In the 88th minute, Navy came close to a winner when substitute Sadananda Singh delivered a perfect ball to an unmarked Sreyas near the goal, only for the forward to hit the post. A minute later, Gomado had a similar opportunity at the other end but failed to hit the target. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

AIFF offers glimmer of hope for ISL 2025!
AIFF offers glimmer of hope for ISL 2025!
Back home from England, Gill set for domestic grind!
Back home from England, Gill set for domestic grind!
WFI suspends 11 wrestlers for fake birth certificates
WFI suspends 11 wrestlers for fake birth certificates
'Was a relief, but show moves on...' Rabada on WTC win
'Was a relief, but show moves on...' Rabada on WTC win
BCCI gearing up for overhaul of coaching staff at CEO
BCCI gearing up for overhaul of coaching staff at CEO

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Films Adapted From Tagore's Stories

webstory image 2

10 Countries Hit By Trump's Tariffs

webstory image 3

10 Of The Biggest Indian Hospitals

VIDEOS

Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi4:24

Yamuna crosses warning mark in Delhi

Varanasi hit by floods as river Ganga swells4:04

Varanasi hit by floods as river Ganga swells

Ekta Kapoor stuns fans with glamorous look at Mumbai Airport0:55

Ekta Kapoor stuns fans with glamorous look at Mumbai Airport

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD