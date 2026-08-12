Two red cards, 2 late goals: NEROCA beat Raengdai in Durand Cup

NEROCA FC staged a remarkable comeback, scoring late goals to defeat nine-man FC Raengdai 3-1 in a thrilling IndianOil Durand Cup Group D encounter.

Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Key Points NEROCA FC secured a 3-1 comeback victory against nine-man FC Raengdai in the IndianOil Durand Cup.

FC Raengdai faced two red cards, reducing them to nine players for the final half-hour of the match.

NEROCA capitalised on their numerical advantage with late goals from Chabungbam Linky Meitei and Yumnam Renedy Meitei.

The win concluded NEROCA's Group D campaign with four points, while Raengdai advanced to the quarterfinals with six points.

Midul Doley of Raengdai was recognised as the Group D Emerging Player, receiving a cash award.

NEROCA FC came from behind to beat nine-man FC Raengdai 3-1 and end their Group D campaign in the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup with a win, in Imphal on Wednesday.

Jonah Kamei put Raengdai ahead in the 19th minute, but NEROCA levelled eight minutes later through an own goal by Thoudam Nani Singh.

Raengdai's Disciplinary Woes And NEROCA's Late Surge

Raengdai were reduced to 10 men in the 55th minute when P M Rakeveiche was shown a straight red card for a high-boot challenge. Three minutes later, Soraisham Surjakanta Singh received a second yellow and was sent off, leaving Raengdai with nine players for the final half-hour.

NEROCA finally made their numerical advantage count when substitute Chabungbam Linky Meitei headed home in the 89th minute following a cross from Imarson Meitei. Yumnam Renedy Meitei then sealed the win with a stoppage-time strike (90+4th).

The result saw NEROCA finish with four points from three matches, while Raengdai, who had already qualified for the quarterfinals, ended the group stage with six points. Meanwhile, Raengdai forward Midul Doley was named the Group D Emerging Player and received a cash award of Rs 1 lakh.