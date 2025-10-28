HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nepal stun India despite Karishma's maiden strike

Nepal stun India despite Karishma's maiden strike

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
October 28, 2025 00:07 IST

Team India players

IMAGE: Karishma Shirvoikar pulled one back late in the second half, scoring her first-ever goal for the senior national team. Photograph: AIFF/X

The Indian senior women's football team suffered a 1-2 defeat against Nepal in their second match of the Tri-Nation International Friendlies at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Monday.

A brace from Nepal striker Sabitra Bhandari (2', 63') put the visitors on the front foot, before Karishma Shirvoikar (81') pulled one back late in the second half, scoring her first-ever goal for the senior national team.

Nepal got an early start to the game when Sabitra was set through on goal in the second minute itself, as she chased a bouncing ball before dinking it over India goalkeeper Elangbam Panthoi Chanu to hand her side the early advantage.

 

One goal down, India began their search for a way back into the game, with Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi pulling the strings from midfield. Her powerful shot from outside the box in the quarter-hour mark was tipped over the bar by Anjana Rana Magar.

Minutes later, the India midfielder's low free-kick at goal was also saved.

India's best chance of the first half came in the 32nd minute, when Grace Dangmei surged up the right and sent in a low centre towards Lynda Kom Serto. While the latter was unable to reach the cross, the clearance fell to Sangita Basfore, who blasted it over.

While the Blue Tigresses attacked, their back line had to remain vigilant of the threats Nepal posed on the counter. Hemam Shilky Devi produced a gritty sliding tackle to block Sabitra's effort in the 35th minute.
Moments before the half-time whistle, Panthoi bravely stepped out of her line to produce a save after Sabitra was again played in behind the Indian defence.

India kept looking for the goal in the second half, but it was Nepal who managed to double their lead.

Sabitra showed her quality once again when she stepped up to take a free-kick from close range in the 63rd minute, and produced a shot that curled and dipped into the top corner, just out of Panthoi's reach.

Despite the second goal, India, playing a relatively younger side, kept looking for the goal. Forward Pyari Xaxa was played through on the right by Nirmala, but Anjana rushed out of her line to collect the ball.

India finally found the net in the 81st minute, when a free-kick by Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi bounced over the Nepal back line and landed kindly for substitute Karishma Shirvoikar to sneak it past the goalkeeper.

The Blue Tigresses applied the pressure in the closing stages, but Nepal held on to their two-goal lead to seal the result

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
