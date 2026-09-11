SAI Guwahati Hosts Nepal Boxing Team For Asian Games Prep

Discover how the Nepal boxing team is leveraging India's elite Sports Authority of India (SAI) facilities in Guwahati for an intensive high-performance training camp, boosting their preparations for the upcoming Asian Games.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points Nepal's boxing team is undergoing high-performance training at SAI NCOE Guwahati for the upcoming Asian Games.

The camp, from August 10 to September 15, offers Nepalese athletes access to India's elite sporting ecosystem and expert coaching.

The initiative is a no-cost-to-SAI arrangement, with Nepal Boxing Federation covering expenses.

Nepalese boxer Ramisha Shrestha praised the facilities and coaching for improving their technical and physical skills.

The camp strengthens India-Nepal relations through sports, promoting friendship and mutual understanding.

The Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Guwahati is hosting the Nepal boxing team for an extended high-performance training camp ahead of the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The Nepalese team has been training at NCOE Guwahati since August 10 and will remain at the centre until September 15, before travelling to Japan for the Asian Games, beginning September 19. The camp is providing the neighbouring country's athletes with access to India's elite sporting ecosystem in the final phase of their preparations. SAI coaches Narendra Rana, Trideep Borah and Pranamika Borah are helping the Nepalese boxers.

Training And Logistics For Nepal Boxers

The camp is being conducted on a no-cost-to-SAI basis, with the Nepal Boxing Federation bearing expenses related to international travel, visas, medical insurance and other incidental expenditure.

The Nepal team includes Ramisha Shrestha (51kg), Asmita Duwal (54kg), Kusum Tamang (65kg), Chandra Bahadur Thapa (55kg), Khagendra Roka Magar (60kg), Dan Bahadur Darlami (70kg) and Rabin Nepal (90kg), with coaches Raj Shrestha and Deepak Maharjan accompanying the delegation.

Impact And Bilateral Sports Diplomacy

Ramisha Shrestha, who is competing in the 51 kg category, said, "Training at SAI NCOE Guwahati has been a great experience for us. The facilities, coaching and quality of sparring have helped us improve technically and physically. This camp has increased our confidence as we head towards the Asian Games."

Speaking about the camp, DK Mittal, Executive Director, SAI Regional Centre Guwahati, said, "Sport serves as a powerful bridge connecting the people of India and Nepal. Sporting exchanges such as this help strengthen the bonds between India and Nepal and promote friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding. Sport serves as a powerful bridge connecting the people of India and Nepal."