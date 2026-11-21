FC Goa clinched a vital 1-0 victory against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League on Saturday, propelled by Muhammed Nemil's record-breaking fastest goal of the season just 34 seconds into the match.

Photograph: FC Goa/X

Key Points FC Goa defeated NorthEast United FC 1-0 in their Indian Super League match on Saturday.

Muhammed Nemil scored the fastest goal of the season after just 34 seconds, securing a winning start for new head coach Angel Viadero.

NorthEast United FC had multiple opportunities throughout the game, including hitting the crossbar, but failed to convert their chances.

The victory moved FC Goa to eight points from five matches, while NorthEast United FC remained in third place with 11 points.

FC Goa returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over NorthEast United FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match in Guwahati on Saturday.

Muhammed Nemil scored after just 34 seconds, the fastest goal of the season so far, to give head coach Angel Viadero a winning start to his tenure with the Gaurs.

Nemil's Early Breakthrough

NorthEast United defender Pramveer Singh was at fault for the only goal of the game, when Nemil latched onto a loose touch before firing his shot into the far corner of the net.

The Highlanders looked to respond almost immediately, as Jithin MS played Ethyan Gonzalez through on goal but for Goa custodian Bob Jackson Raj, who came out to stop the attack. Macarton Nickson clipped the loose ball back into the box, but Alaaeddine Ajaraie's header was found wanting.

NorthEast continued to threaten after a brief stoppage in play. Udanta Singh was unable to continue, prompting Viadero to call upon Akash Singh. Moments later, Gonzalez attempted a long-range effort after intercepting a misplaced pass from Bob Jackson in the 23rd minute, but the goalkeeper recovered to make the save.

Raj also denied Ajaraie from a narrow angle in the 41st minute as Goa went into the break with the lead.

Highlanders' Missed Opportunities

NorthEast continued to threaten in the second half, with Antonio Moyano's shot sailing over the bar before Gonzalez struck the crossbar after meeting Ajaraie's cross from the left with an acrobatic effort.

Goa had an opportunity to double their lead in the second half but substitute Malsawmsanga headed over Isak Ralte's free-kick in the 72nd minute.

At the other end, the Highlanders continued to be wasteful as Ajaraie sent a glancing header wide of the mark in the 83rd minute before Jackson saved Abdul Rabeeh's low effort. The goalkeeper made another diving save in stoppage time to deny Satrustegui's effort.

The victory took Goa to eight points from five matches, while NorthEast missed out on a chance to move to the top of the table.

NorthEast remained in third place with 11 points.