Asian Games Medallists Lead Indian Shooting Contingent To Doha Camp

Indian shooting stars, including Asian Games gold medallists Neeru Dhanda and Suruchi Singh, are honing their skills at a preparatory camp in New Delhi for the pivotal ISSF World Championship in Doha, marking the start of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics qualification journey.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points Indian shooters, including Asian Games gold medallists Neeru Dhanda and Suruchi Singh, will attend a preparatory camp in New Delhi from Thursday.

The camp is in preparation for next month's ISSF World Championship in Doha, scheduled from November 1-14.

This championship is the first event in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics qualification cycle, making it a crucial competition.

Different shooting disciplines, including rifle, pistol, and skeet, will have staggered training schedules until October 31 and November 4.

The article lists the full contingent of campers across various categories and mixed teams.

Indian shooters selected for next month's ISSF World Championship in Doha, including Asian Games gold medallists Neeru Dhanda and Suruchi Singh, will attend a preparatory camp at the Karni Singh range here from Thursday.

Road To Olympic Qualification

The November 1-14 championship is the first event in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics qualification cycle.

The 10m rifle and pistol, men's 25m rapid-fire pistol and skeet shooters will train from October 22 to 29, while the 50m rifle and women's 25m pistol contingent will camp until October 31. The trap shooters will train from October 28 to November 4.

Neeru won individual trap gold and mixed team gold with Kynan Chenai at the Asian Games, besides a team silver. Suruchi teamed up with Kamaljeet to win the 10m air pistol mixed team gold.

Campers: 10m Rifle Men: Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon, Paarth Makhija; 10m Rifle Women: Shambhavi Kshirsagar, Sonam Maskar, Elavenil Valarivan; 50m Rifle Men: Niraj Kumar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran; 50m Rifle Women: Vidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Anjum Moudgil; 10m Pistol Men: Ravin Kumar, Jaypal Malviya, Kamaljeet; 10m Pistol Women: Sainyam, Suruchi Singh, Manu Bhaker; 25m Pistol Men: Suraj Sharma, Gurpreet Singh, Bhavesh Shekhawat; 25m Pistol Women: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Divya T.S.; Skeet Men: Mairaj Khan, Bhavtegh Gill, Anantjeet Naruka; Skeet Women: Ganemat Sekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon; Trap Men: Zoravar Sandhu, Vivaan Kapoor, Udaiveer Singh; Trap Women: Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Pragati Dubey; Air Rifle Mixed Team: Parth Mane and Shambhavi Kshirsagar, Himanshu Dhillon and Sonam; Air Pistol Mixed Team: Ravin Kumar and Sainyam, Jaypal Malviya and Suruchi Singh; Skeet Mixed Team: Mairaj Khan and Raiza Dhaliwal, Bhavtegh Gill and Ganemat Sekhon; Trap Mixed Team: Zoravar Sandhu and Neeru, Vivaan Kapoor and Manisha Keer.