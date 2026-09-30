Dhanda, Chenai Secure Spot In Asian Games Mixed Trap Final

Indian shooters Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai have advanced to the trap mixed team final at the Asian Games, with Dhanda eyeing her third medal after a historic individual gold and team silver.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points Indian duo Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai secured a spot in the Asian Games trap mixed team final.

The pair finished fourth in the qualification round with a score of 136, out of 12 teams.

Neeru Dhanda, a recent gold medalist in women's individual trap, is set to compete for her third medal at the Games.

Kynan Chenai was the stronger performer for India in the qualification, scoring 73 points.

The Indian combination Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai qualified for the trap mixed team final at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

India's Strong Performance in Trap Shooting

A total of four teams out of 12 in contention qualified for the final and India finished at the fourth place with a score of 136.

China topped the qualification with a score of 142 out of 150, followed by Qatar (139) and Iran (138).

The qualification round consisted of 50 shots each with two shooters shooting 25 each.

The Indian pair shot 46 and 46 in the first two rounds and added 46, 46, 44 to aggregate 136.

Kynan was the better of the two Indians, shooting a total score of 73, while Neeru, who won the historic women's individual trap gold on Tuesday, shot 63.

Neeru became India's first shooter to win an Asian Games gold medal in the women's trap individual event, smashing the continental record in the process.

This was after she carried India to a silver medal in the women's trap team event and would be eyeing her third medal of the Games in the mixed trap final later in the day.