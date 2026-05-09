Neeru Dhanda Seventh As India's Medal Wait Continues

Neeru Dhanda's seventh-place finish at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup highlights India's ongoing struggle for medals in shooting, despite her strong performance and qualification comeback.

Key Points Neeru Dhanda finished seventh in the women's trap final at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Almaty.

Penny Smith of Australia won gold with a world-record score in the women's trap event.

Neeru Dhanda made a remarkable comeback to qualify for the final after a slow start.

Indian shooters have struggled to meet expectations at the ISSF World Cup.

India hopes to end its medal drought in the Trap Mixed Team event.

Neeru Dhanda, an Asian and national champion, produced an impressive effort but finished seventh in the women's trap final at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup as India's medal drought in the competition continued on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, who won gold at last year's Asian Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, was the first to be eliminated in the high-quality eight-shooter final after managing seven hits in the opening 10-shot elimination stage.

Penny Smith Sets World Record

Australia's Penny Smith, the Paris Olympics bronze medallist, clinched gold with a perfect 30 to set a world record.

Spain's Tokyo Olympics Mixed Team champion Fatima Galvez won the silver with 25, while women's trap legend Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova of Slovakia, a three-time Olympic medallist and former world and Olympic champion, bagged the bronze.

Neeru Dhanda's Performance

Neeru, despite hitting all five targets in the second five-shot series, could not recover from three misses in the opening series in a final where all three podium finishers were Olympic medallists.

Earlier in qualification, Neeru shot 23 and 25 in the final two rounds of 25 each to finish with a career-best score of 116 in ISSF competitions.

After scores of 23, 23 and 22 on Friday, the strong finish on Saturday helped her grab the eighth and final qualification spot after starting the day in 21st position, marking a remarkable comeback as she reached her second World Cup final in two years following her fourth-place finish in Lonato last year.

Other Indian Shooters

Team-mates Manisha Keer and Pragati Dubey shot 112 (24, 24, 21, 21, 22) and 111 (18, 23, 24, 24, 22) to finish 26th and 29th respectively.

In men's trap, Shapath Bhradwaj, with 118 (25, 25, 21, 22, 25), was the best-placed Indian at 16th, while Ahvar Rizvi's 115 (23, 22, 23, 24, 23) gave him 39th spot in the rankings. Vivaan Kapoor, with a 114 (22, 25, 23, 23, 21), was further back in 55th position.

Concerns For Indian Shooting

The underwhelming performance of both the men's and women's teams, barring Neeru, is likely to add to the concerns of the national shooting federation, with India's shotgun shooters failing to meet expectations in a crucial year featuring the Asian Games and the ISSF World Championships.

The Indian shotgun contingent had also returned empty-handed from the ISSF World Cup in Tangier in March.

India will now hope to end the medal drought in the Trap Mixed Team event on the final day on Sunday.